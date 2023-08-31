Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 11:13
Bata Group Celebrates Founder's Day: A Global Day to Remember and to Give Back

31 agosto 2023 | 10.01
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bata Group, the renowned footwear brand with a rich heritage, is excited to announce the upcoming celebration of its annual Founder's Day on September 21, 2023. This global event commemorates the remarkable journey of Bata and brings together employees, customers, and communities worldwide to embrace the spirit of unity.

Founder's Day holds immense significance for Bata as it marks the anniversary of the company's establishment back in 1894 by the visionary Bata siblings, Thomas, Anna, and Anthony. Their ambition, innovation, and commitment to philanthropy laid the foundation for Bata to become a global leader in the shoe industry.

At the core of Founder's Day lies one of Bata's key values, Improving Lives. Through the Bata Children's Program (BCP), the company focuses on helping children reach their potential, in partnership with local people and institutions. Since 2011, the program has benefited more than 400'000 children in the community where the company operates.

Throughout the month of September, Bata employees across the globe are encouraged to participate in the Bata Children's Program (BCP) volunteering initiatives to engage with local communities and make a positive impact on the lives of children. The aim of Founder's Day is to foster a sense of unity, honour the company's history and achievements, and make a difference.

On this occasion, Bata is delighted to announce their global partnership with SOS Children's Villages International, the world's largest organization focused on ensuring that children and young people without parental care or at risk of losing it grow up with the care, relationships and support they need to become their strongest selves. This collaboration is an opportunity for Bata to further strengthen its efforts in supporting and empowering young people.

Sandeep Kataria, CEO of Bata Group, expressed his excitement for Founder's Day, stating, "Founder's Day is a special occasion for us to reflect on our journey, celebrate our values, and give back to the communities that have supported us throughout the years. The Bata Children's Program is a testament of our commitment to drive positive change. We look forward to the incredible possibilities that this partnership will bring. By combining our resources, expertise, and passion for social responsibility, we can create lasting impacts."

Bata Group invites its global stakeholders, including employees, customers, and community members, to join in the celebration of Founder's Day and take part in the various events and initiatives throughout September.

About Bata Group:https://thebatacompany.com.

About SOS Children's Villages:www.sos-childrensvillages.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:Sarah StocchettiGroup Communications Managercommunications@bata.com+41 21 613 40 00

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195338/Bata_Group_SOS_Childrens_Villages.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195339/Bata_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bata-group-celebrates-founders-day-a-global-day-to-remember-and-to-give-back-301911144.html

