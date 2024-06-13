Baxter Planning Wins AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year Award 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, the leading provider of Service Supply Chain technology, has been selected as a winner of the AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year award for its predictive Service Supply Chain platform, BaxterPredict. The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards recognize and evaluate the most innovative solutions, services, and companies in the rapidly evolving supply chain space. In 2024 there were thousands of nominations from across the globe.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded the 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award for AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year," stated Chad Hawkinson, Chief Product Officer of Baxter Planning. "Our customers have driven us to make the hype of AI a reality in spare parts management. With our BaxterPredict platform, and specifically our Prophet.ai module, we are applying AI to solve real problems for our customers and the feedback from them has been incredibly positive. Baxter Planning is in the business of helping our customers make predictions, specifically about spare parts demand. By embracing AI, we have found even more powerful ways to save our customers significant money while also improving their ability to meet their own customer's needs."

Integration of AI and automation in the Service Supply Chain is crucial for service organizations to maintain competitiveness and meet heightened customer expectations. The BaxterPredict platform enables companies to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and improve accuracy in demand forecasting and inventory management.

One aspect of BaxterPredict is its new AI-enabled module, Prophet.ai. This new module utilizes AI to eliminate the guesswork associated with New Product Introduction (NPI) and Last-Time-Buy (LTB) decisions for Service Supply Chains, saving them significantly.

As the industry faces increasing pressure to provide better service at lower costs, embracing these innovations is essential for sustaining growth and achieving operational excellence.

The Baxter Planning team has been dedicated to partnering with its Service Supply Chain customers and has found real value and opportunity with the judicial application of AI into its already best-of-breed products. The company plans to invest further in AI for a variety of use cases to truly optimize Service Supply Chains.

About Baxter Planning

Baxter Planning is the world leader in Service Supply Chain technology. Global customers with even the most complex service operations trust our team to help them set the spare parts plan, manage the order execution, and streamline escalation management.

The company's end-to-end predictive platform, BaxterPredict, transforms Service Supply Chains using best practices, AI/ML, and domain expertise to drive cost reduction, increase resiliency, refine optimization, and enable end-to-end visibility control. Baxter Planning customers see reduced spend in inventory, logistics, and operations while increasing their customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Baxter Planning is used by some of the largest global high-tech, healthcare, commercial, and industrial OEM businesses.

Baxter Planning is a portfolio company of Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with approximately $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

