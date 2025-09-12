circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

BE OPEN celebrates tradition and creativity with the Cyprus Future Heritage Competition

12 settembre 2025 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUGANO, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Foundation has launched Cyprus Future Heritage Competition, an international competition for young artisans, artists, and designers, organized in collaboration with the Cyprus Handicraft Service of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Society of British and International Interior Design (SBID).

The 2025 edition of the Cyprus Future Heritage Competition is dedicated to celebrating and reimagining Cyprus's weaving and embroidering traditions, aiming to preserve cultural heritage while inspiring contemporary creative practices.

The competition will accept entries from Cyprus-based designers, artisans, fine artists and makers in traditional techniques aged 18 to 30, up to October 31, 2025.

The shortlisted submissions will be selected in November, while the three winning entries will be selected by the international jury and announced at the end of December this year. The jury will be composed of both experts in Cyprus's traditional crafts and representatives of international creative industries. The jury members will assess all the submissions in accordance with a number of criteria, from the relevance to the island's heritage to overall creative potential.

The three winners will be awarded fully-covered foreign internships and workshops organised by BE OPEN and the Society of British and International Interior Design (SBID).

As an international humanitarian initiative BE OPEN is proud to contribute to celebration of Cypriot heritage. Founder Elena Baturina comments: "It is a joy and honour to explore the incredibly profound context of Cyprus's artisanal history through the eyes of younger artists and makers. We are excited to see how a creative mind can interpret, transform or introduce centuries of tradition into objects and decorations relevant for the contemporary scene, thus connecting the past and the future in their own unique formats. I look forward to seeing the entries that I am sure will inspire even deeper appreciation of Cyprus's culture and creative potential of its craftsmanship".

With this competition BE OPEN continues to involve Cyprus's youth into educational and artistic projects. Previously, the foundation held an art exhibition as part of BE OPEN Regional Art programme, co-hosted sessions and masterclasses for schoolchildren on craft-related entrepreneurship.

BE OPEN is a sociocultural foundation set up by international philanthropist Elena Baturina. It develops ways to harness the creativity of younger generations through artistic and educational projects.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-celebrates-tradition-and-creativity-with-the-cyprus-future-heritage-competition-302555038.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72284 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Accordo da 300 miliardi di dollari tra OpenAI e Oracle
News to go
Prezzi degli alimenti tornano a crescere dopo due mesi: burro, olio e riso al top
News to go
Nasa, su Marte indizi di vita passata
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, in arrivo pioggia e temporali
News to go
Estate, turismo straniero +2,8%
News to go
Scuola, suonata prima campanella del nuovo anno: il calendario
"Calenda doveva stare nel panel della maggioranza", l'intervento di Bonelli a Cernobbio - Video
Venezia 82, Fanelli show e un inaspettato Leone d’oro: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
Forum di Cernobbio, parola all’opposizione nella terza giornata: la videonews del nostro inviato
Venezia 82, Servillo e il messaggio per Gaza: "Ammirazione per chi è in mare a portare umanità" - Video
Venezia 82, standing ovation per Giorgio Armani: l'omaggio del Lido - Video
Venezia 82, a sorpresa Nino D’Angelo sul palco - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza