BE OPEN Launches BE OPEN Cultural Tapestry Open Call to celebrate the richness of diversity and cultural identities

LUGANO, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision with pictures and photographs, BE OPEN aims to support creativity as a universal approach, and build bonds between people around the globe.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The new open call BE OPEN Cultural Tapestry is dedicated to celebrating the rich tapestry of human culture, the colourful threads of meaning, identity, traditions and customs, languages and symbols interwoven into a beautiful pattern of everyday life rooted in sustainable relations, inclusivity and acceptance.

We invite you to join our new Cultural Tapestry challenge and encourage you to capture glimpses of this vibrant kaleidoscope with each facet reflecting a unique story of a person, family, community, city or even country. Share your visuals with the #BEOPENCulturalTapestry hashtag to express your creative vision and connect with people worldwide.

The open call will close December 26th, 2024. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by social media users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation supported by international philanthropist and businesswoman Elena Baturina. BE OPEN operates through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events, in order to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow.