comunicato stampa

BE OPEN Launches BE OPEN Future Vision Open Call to support futures studies

26 dicembre 2023 | 09.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision with pictures and photographs, BE OPEN aims to support creativity as a universal approach, and build bonds between people around the globe.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds who can see inspiration in every aspect of life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision. 

The new open call #BEOPENFutureVision focuses on people's ability to imagine what various aspects of future may look like, and create relevant imagery. This may range from creating your own futuristic art pieces to capturing glimpses of the future in the lights, reflections and architecture of modern cities, or to AI generated images - you can prove that your creativity is unlimited, and images of the future are all around us today.

We invite you to join our new #BEOPENFutureVision open call and share the visuals that reveal your vision of the future to connect with open-minded people worldwide.

The open call will close February 29th, 2024. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by social media users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation supported by international philanthropist and businesswoman Elena Baturina. BE OPEN operates through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events, in order to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-launches-be-open-future-vision-open-call-to-support-futures-studies-302022279.html

in Evidenza