Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN launches DESIGNING FUTURES 2050: international competition for young creatives focused on the UN Sustainable Development Programme

18 ottobre 2024 | 17.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing Futures 2050 is the 6th international competition held by philanthropic educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is open to students, graduates and young professionals. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future, and the focus of the competition is the UN SDGs.

BE OPEN has developed this competition with the objective to raise awareness about the necessity of urgent action and adjustment of the SDGs to the realities of today among the young and upcoming professionals of creative and engineering disciplines. The competition hopes to contribute to the realistic implementation of sustainability values through identifying, showcasing and promoting creative ideas that support global shift to a sustainable and efficient future.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN: "For the past six years, we at BE OPEN have worked to support the SDGs by running international student design competitions. Every year we collect hundreds of outstanding, well-researched, creative projects from young people all over the world. Every year we get reassurance that educating and motivating young people to become leaders of sustainable change is the best way forward. And every year we try to do more by offering them a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas, offering them opportunities for self-education, boosting their confidence and helping them to see that they matter."

There are three submissions categories to help contestants choose their approach to the challenge: Battling the Problems of Today; Creating the Visions of Tomorrow; Adjusting the SDGs.

BE OPEN strongly believes that creativity is integral in the shift to sustainable existence. To attain the UN SDGs we need to think out of the box. We need creative thinking – design thinking - and creative action. Design has a crucial role to play as an instrument or vehicle for the implementation of the UN SDGs.

BE OPEN will reward the best work with the monetary prizes ranging from €2,000 to €5,000. International expert jury will select top-50 and name the winners of the First, Second and Third Prizes. The Founder's Choice prize is allocated by Elena Baturina, and the Public Vote prize winner will be decided upon by an online open vote among the top-50 submissions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-launches-designing-futures-2050-international-competition-for-young-creatives-focused-on-the-un-sustainable-development-programme-302280515.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN34766 en US ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA Ambiente Ambiente Energia Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Po launches DESIGNING FUTURES 2050 Gl Be Be open
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza