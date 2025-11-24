circle x black
BE OPEN receives accreditation of the United Nations Environment Programme

24 novembre 2025 | 10.01
LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN has received an observer status to the United Nations Environment Programme after making an application describing the multi-year educational programme dedicated to the Sustainable Development Goals. This accreditation marks the achievement of an important stage in BE OPEN's progress in supporting creative approaches to various areas of human activity, in order to achieve a better, more sustainable future.

In 2019, BE OPEN chose to focus a large portion of its operations on contributing to raising awareness about the necessity of solving actual and urgent issues of the world of today formulated by the United Nations' SDGs. The foundation developed an SDGs-focused programme to motivate young people to become leaders of sustainable change. To facilitate that, BE OPEN rewards the best work with money grants, offers them a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas, and opportunities for self-education and self-promotion.

Thus with six finalized competitions, and one ongoing, BE OPEN continuously supports and awards younger creatives for developing solutions aimed at contributing to how we can transform inadequate systems and create better conditions for an equitable and environmentally prosperous world.

As an accredited organization and observer to the United Nations Environment Programme, BE OPEN can now participate in meetings as an observer and provide contributions.

BE OPEN is honoured to become a UNEP-accredited organisation, and get an opportunity to work alongside the world's most influential and consistent environmental organizations and assist in advancing movement towards more sustainable policies and practices. The foundation is excited about the opportunity to receive and share knowledge, experiences, and visions with the largest community of people passionate about sustainable progress.

The observer status to UNEP will create new opportunities for BE OPEN to become an active side of one the most important dialogues of today about the involvement of creative-minded youth into building international environmental policies.

