Beatbot Unveils the Revolutionary AI-Powered AquaSense 2 Ultra at CES 2025

Newly upgraded pool cleaning solutions and services elevate the industry standards and consumer experience to new heights.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, the brand behind the world's most innovative robotic pool cleaners, has unveiled its latest product series, the AquaSense 2 Series, including the groundbreaking AquaSense 2 Ultra with advanced AI-navigation. The new AquaSense 2 series is the most advanced line of robot pool cleaners, including the industry's most intelligent robot cleaning solution, the AquaSense 2 Ultra.

In early 2024, Beatbot revolutionized pool maintenance with the launch of the AquaSense Series, introducing innovative features like 5-in-1 cordless cleaning—covering floors, walls, waterline, water surface level, and water purification. Building on this strong foundation, the AquaSense 2 Series raises the bar with enhanced convenience, more intelligent user controls, and superior cleaning coverage, redefining what's possible in pool care.

With the launch of the AquaSense 2 series, Beatbot is introducing a 3-year warranty on its new product line, extending its standard 2-year warranty—marking a significant service enhancement. Additionally, Beatbot has become the first in the industry to earn the ETSI EN 303 645 Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Certification from TÜV Rheinland, setting a new benchmark for customer trust and product excellence.

"Beatbot's new launch aims to reshape pool care by merging revolutionary advancements in functionality and service," said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. "The AquaSense 2 Series represents more than just an upgrade—it's a bold step forward that redefines consumer expectations for smart, secure, and effortless solutions. Inspired by the trust and discerning choice of over 80% of high-end market consumers who have wisely chosen Beatbot, along with the recognition of multiple industry awards, we are proud to deliver cutting-edge technology that transforms pool care from a routine task into a seamless, enjoyable experience, reaffirming our leadership and commitment to driving the future of smart pool care."

Pushing the Limits of Pool Cleaning Technology with the AquaSense 2 Series

Beatbot is thrilled to debut its second-generation lineup featuring three advanced robotic pool cleaners: the AquaSense 2, AquaSense 2 Pro, and AquaSense 2 Ultra. Designed with enhanced intelligence, precision, and cleaning power, the AquaSense 2 Series takes pool maintenance to an entirely new level.

The three models are equipped with a Cordless Charging Dock, designed with an ergonomic, vertical structure, the dock allows for effortless docking without the need for plugs, significantly reducing the risk of water ingress, making Beatbot a safer option while bringing unmatched convenience to pool care.

Availability and Pricing Special

Beatbot's latest developments will be showcased at CES 2025 at Booth 52368 from January 7-10, 2025. The AquaSense 2 Series will be available for purchase on February 10th, 2025. The MSRP of the three models is $3,450, $2,499, and $1,499, respectively, in the US. In Europe, the prices for the three models are €3,899, €2,699, and €1,699, respectively.

Experience the luxurious power behind Beatbot's innovative line of pool-cleaning robots on Beatbot's official website.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team, taking up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 206 patents (granted and under application), including 115 patents for inventions.

Media Contact: jolin.li@beatbot.com

