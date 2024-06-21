Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Beny Captivates Intersolar Europe with One-stop Solar Energy Solutions

21 giugno 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Intersolar Europe held from June 19-21, 2024, Beny showcased its intelligent energy solutions together with its sub-brand EVB focusing on EV charging, and PVB focusing on micro energy systems and energy storage. The company also hosted events such as the TÜV Rheinland certificate award ceremony and gift giveaways, which drew enthusiastic participation from attendees.

Intersolar Europe is a premier event in the global PV industry that spans over 110,000m2, attracting 1,500+ exhibitors and 100,000+ visitors and industry experts. The exhibition covers all segments of the PV supply chain, providing a platform for communication and collaboration.

At the exhibition, Beny and its sub-brands introduce one-stop energy solutions catering to different application scenarios. Specifically, EVB offers EV charging solutions for residential and commercial markets. For homes, they provide AC chargers (3.7kW-22kW)with built-in protection, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, and remote management via OCPP 1.6J. Integrated DLB and home energy systems enhance power distribution and safety. For businesses, EVB supplies AC/DC chargers (20kW-600kW) with multiple guns, advertising screens, and liquid-cooling, allowing simultaneous vehicle charging, generating advertising revenue, and reducing station costs.

PVB showcased its Easy Solar Kit with two 430W PV modules, an 800W microinverter, and an optional battery pack, offering flexible installation on balconies, gardens, and walls, and convenient energy management via the BYM Cloud platform. With IP67 protection and a 25-year warranty, it suits harsh environments. For commercial use, PVB introduced 2000W-2800W microinverters, offering efficient energy conversion, safe low-voltage operation, and intelligent control for rooftop solar PV systems.

During the exhibition, Beny organized a variety of activities to attract attendees, further enhancing the brand's influence and visibility. The TÜV Rheinland award ceremony was a highlight, where Beny received certifications for its excellent product quality and innovation, establishing itself as a benchmark enterprise in the industry. To show appreciation for the support of the attendees, the company also provided free beverages and sushi, allowing visitors to enjoy refreshments while exploring the exhibition.

Beny demonstrated its technological prowess and garnered significant attention from the audience and industry professionals at the exhibition. Engaging with professionals allowed Beny to gain deeper insights into market demands and industry trends, paving for its future development. Moving forward, Beny will continue to focus on technological innovation and product optimization, contributing more to the development of the PV industry.

For more information, please visit www.beny.com or contact us at info@beny.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beny-captivates-intersolar-europe-with-one-stop-solar-energy-solutions-302176536.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN43318 en US Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza gift giveaways TÜV Rheinland award ceremony with One stop Solar Energy Solutions
Vedi anche
News to go
Le prossime mosse della Bce
News to go
Solstizio d'estate, ecco perché quest'anno è oggi
News to go
Maturità 2024, oggi la seconda prova scritta per i maturandi
News to go
Pil Italia 2023, il Sud cresce più del Nord
"Chi ha perdonato un tradimento?", lo show di Venditti a Caracalla - Video
Putin pilota e Kim navigatore, la coppia nella supercar - Video
News to go
Deficit eccessivo, Ue apre procedura d'infrazione per Italia
News to go
La Cina mette nuovi dazi su carni suine europee
News to go
Maturità 2024, oggi la prima prova
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno senza cedimenti e indebolimenti"
News to go
Euro 2024, per la Germania un miliardo di euro grazie ai turisti stranieri
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, verso ok a fusione entro il 4 luglio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza