Beyond Technologies, a Syntax company, establishes new Center of Excellence in Morocco to support global business with local talent

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Technologies, a Syntax company is proud to announce the opening of its Center of Excellence in Casablanca. Beyond Technologies recently joined the Syntax family of companies, making it a dominant global provider of SAP solutions and services.

The official opening was marked by an inaugural ceremony on November 8th, conducted by the COO of Beyond Technologies, Sébastien Tessier, with Ghita Mezzour, the Moroccan Minister in attendance who oversees Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

Over the next five years, the new Moroccan center will help to create numerous highly specialized IT jobs, helping global businesses leverage the skill of the local market to realize the value of their SAP solutions and accelerate digital transformation.

"This strategic decision will increase our service offering to meet our clients' ever-growing needs. The incredible talent pool, the quality of the universities and the proximity to our France office all made Morocco the logical choice," declared Luc Dubois, Partner and CEO of Beyond Technologies, a Syntax company.

The Morocco Center of Excellence will bring extensive expertise to implement and support the latest SAP innovations, serving hundreds of clients across industries globally. The local team will work across country lines with Syntax's various offices in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Amal Ouady, Director of Beyond Technologies Morocco, brings over 15 years of experience around SAP maintenance and implementations. Recognized for the value she brings, her commitment and her proven leadership, Ouady will be responsible for building a thriving center that brings the best talent Morocco has to offer to service clients globally.

"Our ambition is to assist in developing local talent within the Moroccan market, and in doing so, offer our clients exceptional service from a specialized COE. I am looking forward to making this new center a great place to work for our employees," says Amal Ouady, Director of Beyond Technologies Morocco.

Beyond has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Canada and the Morocco office has similar aspirations. There is an ambitious roadmap in the first two years to recruit talent in collaboration with several Moroccan universities to build relationships and present career path opportunities for new graduates as part of the structured training program Beyond has already developed in North America, France and South Africa. The talent acquisition team will also be looking for senior consultants to join the local team.

"The quality of education programs and approach to innovative programs were some of the key factors in selecting Morocco. The early meetings with Moroccan university officials and students solidified our choice for developing a local business model and creating opportunity for engineering, business and IT talent," says Ferroudja Smaili, Senior Talent Acquisition Director.

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com or follow Syntax on LinkedIn.

Founded in 2005, Beyond Technologies has grown from 100 to over 450 professionals in the past 5 years, and today supports more than 150 organizations across its 7 offices in Canada, the United States, France, Morocco and South Africa. Beyond Technologies specializes in providing organizations with SAP expertise, tools and solutions to digitally transform their businesses. Recognized as one of the top 20 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and recipient of the SAP® Service Excellence Award, Beyond offers services spanning across the entire transformation cycle, from cross-industry functional and technical business consulting to customer experience, project management, business intelligence, as well as continuous business improvement and performance. For more information, please visit: ‌https://www.beyondtechnologies.com.

Kurt Ramcharan, Vice-President, Marketing, kramcharan@beyondtechnologies.ca

