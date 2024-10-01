BGAMING RELEASES FIRST-EVER CELEBRITY-BRANDED SLOT SNOOP DOGG DOLLARS

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular iGaming content provider BGaming has teamed up with famous rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg to create an iconic new slot, Snoop Dogg Dollars .

The themed game is BGaming's first branded content in collaboration with a celebrity and was exclusively launched with Roobet on 25th September, before going live across the wider network on 30th October.

With Snoop Dogg recording his own voiceover for the game, and the addition of a laid-back hip-hop soundtrack, this unforgettable slot comes at the perfect time — after the Doggfather was seen kicking off the Paris Olympics this summer.

In this collaboration between BGaming, Roobet, and Casinolytics, players enjoy performing cluster-pay mechanics where five or more matching symbols form a cluster to win. Each winning cluster marks its cell, and if the next win occurs on a marked cell, a multiplier is added starting from x2 and increasing by a further x2 for every new win on the cell.

When the symbols of a winning cluster have disappeared and the cells remain empty, a bonus symbol can be 'dug up'. These four symbols include Scatters, Wilds, Weed and Skull icons.

Weed symbols upgrade all multipliers and then disappear, while Skullss clear low symbols and trigger a refill. 3–6 Scatters award 10, 12, 15, or 20 Free Spins and convert into Wilds or x10 multipliers for the duration of the Bonus game. Bonus Buy options and the Snoop Spin feature provide guaranteed sticky Wilds for added chances of winning.

Through this landmark collaboration, BGaming demonstrates its expertise in co-creation and unrivalled position as a trusted partner to some of the industry's biggest names.

Alexandr Shavel, Product Owner at BGaming, said: "Snoop Dogg is one of the world's best-known rappers with a legacy that spans decades, and he remains as high-profile as ever."

"With an inspired hip-hop soundtrack and an unmistakable West Coast setting, players will be transported to an immersive world where hip-hop reigns supreme. Snoop Dogg Dollars is a celebration of Snoop Dogg's career, and we want players to join in the appreciation of the true master of his craft."

Roobet commented: "We've really enjoyed producing this slot with BGaming. Their team showed great talent, creativity and perseverance while developing the game and we're very happy with the end result."

BGaming is a fast-growing iGaming content provider converting gambling into gaming. Thanks to an expert team and a player-driven approach, the studio creates innovative and engaging products featured on reputable platforms and 1,600+ online casinos worldwide. BGaming is the world's first to support cryptocurrencies and offer Provably Fair games. Today the brand's portfolio includes 150+ products with HD graphics and a clear user interface for every device. The studio is also known for its brand exclusives created in partnerships with leading operators in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519521/BGaming_Snoop_Dogg_Dollars.jpg