Big Data Expo 2025 Opens in Guiyang, Highlighting Internationalization, Professionalism and Industrialization

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

Hosted by the National Data Administration and organized by Guizhou Provincial People's Government, the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 (the Big Data Expo 2025) opened grandly in Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou Province, on August 28, 2025.

The expo this year is the 11th session. As the first data-themed large-scale international expo, since its inauguration in 2015, the expo has turned out to be an international grand gathering of industry elites.

Themed "Data Drives Industrial Momentum, Intelligence Unlocks the Future", the Big Data Expo 2025 will showcase the latest achievements of the integrated innovation of data elements and AI technologies, thereby advancing the efficient aggregation, development and utilization of data resources, and vigorously promoting the international cooperation and high-quality development of the digital economy.

During the expo (August 28 to 30), six thematic exhibition pavilions including Digital Intelligence Navigation, Digital Intelligence Infrastructure, Digital Intelligence Service, Digital Intelligence Application, Digital Intelligence Innovation and Digital Intelligence Experience will present a batch of new technologies, products, solutions and applications of digital economy, with 36 serial activities in parallel focusing on the exchange of cutting-edge technologies, launch of new products, discussion on local legislative practices, and business negotiations. The expo also partners with well-known enterprises and professional competition organizers at home and abroad to set up trend-related topics, and organize a number of corporate and industrial competitions.

Noticeably, the Big Data Expo 2025 further highlights the features of internationalization, professionalism and industrialization, and strives to cultivate a platform for domestic and international supply-demand matchmaking on innovative solutions of digital economy, a platform for the most professional and authoritative exchanges in the data field, and a preferred platform for the value transformation of technological innovation outcomes of various business entities, so as to address the challenges in the market-oriented development and value mining of data elements, and jointly boost the innovative growth of digital economy globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760810/image.jpg

