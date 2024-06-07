Bitget Announces Exclusive Offer for New European Users with Zero Fees and $20,000 BGB Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, today announced a limited-time promotional offer exclusively for new users from the European region.

This campaign, running from June 5th to June 30th, 2024, provides an unprecedented opportunity for European traders to maximize their earnings potential through two distinct incentives.

100% Transaction Fee Rebate: Users purchasing cryptocurrencies via credit or debit card will benefit from a complete rebate on transaction fees in USDT, allowing them to retain the full value of their trades.

Free $10 in BGB: Upon completing their first trade of $100 USDT or more, users will receive a bonus of $10 USD equivalent in BGB, Bitget's native token. BGB has recently achieved a new all-time high, solidifying its position as a top-performing centralized exchange token. Furthermore, holding BGB unlocks exclusive benefits such as early access to new project launches, discounted trading fees, and even zero-fee withdrawals.

Eligibility and Participation:

To participate in this exclusive offer, new users from the European region simply need to:

Limited Time Offer and Reward Distribution:

Please note that the total prize pool is 50,000 USDT and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further details on this promotional offer, please visit the following page.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

