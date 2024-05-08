BLOOMBERG MEDIA AND EMERITUS PARTNER TO LAUNCH "BLOOMBERG LEARNING"

A portfolio of courses for global professionals looking to upskill in high-demand areas

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, today announced its partnership with Bloomberg Media. In the dynamic landscape of modern business, Bloomberg Media and Emeritus will launch a suite of courses designed to deliver real-world insights from industry experts at the cutting edge of topics such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, finance, and technology.

Eighty percent of today's global professionals believe upskilling is key to career success and over half (53%) are concerned that falling behind in tech skills could cause them to be replaced by technology in the future. The suite of courses, available to a global audience, will provide learners with the opportunity to develop in-demand workforce skills, like those in emerging technologies. The first cohort of AI Strategy: Driving Impact for Business will launch in Summer 2024.

The programs will provide employers and employees with real-time examples of how fast-moving fields like AI and technology are evolving.

"Bloomberg Media is a powerhouse, which serves modern leaders with insight, expert analysis, and inspiration from 2,700+ of the best minds in business and finance journalism," said Ashwin Damera, Co-Founder and CEO, Emeritus. "We are thrilled to work with Bloomberg to launch this compelling portfolio of professional education courses around the world, and deepen the connections business leaders need to thrive through learning."

Bloomberg Learning will feature content from domain experts and practitioners in select topics paired with news and analysis from Bloomberg Media to provide topical context to the coursework. Programming will be 4-6 hours a week for six weeks. Participants will also receive a subscription to Bloomberg.com while enrolled.

"Professionals worldwide trust Bloomberg to deliver quality news, context, and applicable tools and information. With Bloomberg Learning, participants will be able to build their credentials by leaning on our brand," said Nick Sallon, Chief Partnerships Officer at Bloomberg Media. "With Emeritus' deep expertise in course design and development, we're excited to offer small private online courses with hands-on learning and grow a deeper relationship with new consumers."

"We routinely hear from our clients that they need up-to-date context as the world changes and business evolves. Bloomberg will be a nimble partner to Emeritus, helping to bring expertise and a world-class newsroom to bear on education in a new way," said Charlie Schilling, President of Emeritus Enterprise Americas and Europe.

For more information about Bloomberg Learning, please visit: https://bloomberg.emeritus.org/ai-strategy?utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=pr_bloombergweb

About Bloomberg Media Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

About Emeritus Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org.

