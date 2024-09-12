BMC at ERS 2024: Exploring the Future of Sleep and Respiratory Health

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 7th to September 11th, the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress successfully concluded in Vienna, Austria. The ERS Congress is an annual event that brings together the world's respiratory experts to showcase the latest advances in respiratory medicine and science, attracting over 20,000 professionals from around the globe, including experts in respiratory medicine, researchers, and healthcare providers. BMC was present as one of the exhibitors at the event, facilitating courses on data in telemedicine and introducing the newest technology and products in sleep and respiratory healthcare.1

Under the theme of "Humans and machines: getting the balance right," numerous scholars from Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia shared insights on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory medicine, the future of digital healthcare, and the importance of maintaining the human role in AI-supported medical care. Additionally, they explored how machines impact doctor-patient relationships and how new technologies will transform healthcare systems and pathways.1

In this context, BMC hosted renowned experts such as Dr. Julien Favier, Dr. Bernhard Baumgartner, and biomedical engineer Ludovic Abuaf, who presented on the hot topic of How can "G3 CPAP/BPAP and PAP Link Digital Health Solution Enhance Patient Outcomes."

This marked the first time BMC spontaneously invited speakers and doctors specializing in sleep and respiratory care to discuss the influences of tele-monitoring in PAP device therapy for both patients and doctors. And previously, industry research has shown that telemedicine monitoring devices can reduce the rate of PAP termination, significantly increase CPAP compliance, and lower patient costs. Doctors and sleep therapists can act more quickly and efficiently.

BMC's PAP Link digital health solution, with data integration technology, offers new directions for sleep and respiratory event analysis and patient management.

The company also invited experts from Italy, Bulgaria, and Romania to discuss the different benefits of telemedicine monitoring for physicians and patients during PAP therapy for sleep and respiratory care.

With over 20 years of dedicated global operations and rapid growth in the field of sleep apnea, BMC has become a medical device supplier to international companies such as Air Liquide, Linde, and Vivisol. In addition to continuously advancing technological innovation to meet ever-changing user product needs, BMC is also actively involved in the service field, particularly in telemedicine health solutions. For remote patient management platform, BMC currently operates it in China, the United States, Europe, Australia, and other countries and regions.

BMC Medical will continue to pave the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future in sleep and respiratory health, ensuring equitable access to state-of-the-art medical technology and enabling homecare providers across the regions to deliver quality services to diverse populations.

BMC Medical Co., Ltd. (BMC), established in Beijing, China in 2001, was founded to partner with families worldwide in overcoming the discomfort of chronic respiratory diseases. BMC provides quality products, professional services, and proactive care to help people sleep better and breathe easier. Over the past 20 years, BMC has expanded its reach, with branches and subsidiaries in Tianjin, Xi'an, Shenzhen, and Dongguan, employing more than 800 dedicated individuals.

