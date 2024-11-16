Cerca nel sito
 
BMC Showcases Latest Sleep and Respiratory Healthcare Solutions at MEDICA 2024

16 novembre 2024 | 17.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global developer of sleep and respiratory healthcare solutions encompassing Sleep Diagnostic, CPAP therapy, Data Management Platform solutions, and the CoughSync device, participated in the MEDICA 2024  exhibition at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre from November 11-14, 2024.

They showcased their latest advancements in sleep and respiratory care, including a global data management platform that enhances convenience for healthcare professionals (HCPs) and doctors in patient follow-up management.

Additionally, they introduced new product, the CoughSync device, which enables non-invasive clearance of airway secretions by simulating a natural cough in patients undergoing invasive ventilation.

During the exhibition, BMC's team assembled to highlight its innovative PAP Link Digital Health Solution, specifically PAP Link Web, a cutting-edge cloud-based platform that boosts patient management, reporting, remote assistance, and supports healthcare professionals with medical insurance reimbursement, among other functionalities. Seamlessly connecting to BMC's sleep, ventilation, and future healthcare devices, PAP Link Web empowers users to oversee patients across diverse treatment modalities.

Furthermore, the CoughSync 100EU device works in synchrony with the patient's ventilator to suction sputum without interrupting ongoing ventilation.

"We're collaborating closely with experts and doctors worldwide to co-create safer, more efficient, and smarter products," said Lyla Niu, the Sales Director of BMC International Business Unit. "Through deep collaboration and exchanges, we're propelling the industry towards a more prosperous and sustainable future. In China, we've established R&D centers in multiple cities, dedicated to product development and technological innovation. And in France, we've set up an office to better understand and cater to the needs of our European clientele."

BMC understands that focused and efficient patient data management is critical for clinicians. With over 20 years of experience, BMC's innovative products and comprehensive solutions are designed to address these needs. These innovative, easy-to-use solutions provide advanced tools and technologies that drive impactful outcomes and create better sleep and respiratory health for people.

About BMC

BMC Medical Co., Ltd. (BMC), established in Beijing, China in 2001, was founded to partner with families worldwide in overcoming the discomfort of chronic respiratory diseases.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558888/Lyla_Niu_Sales_Director_International_Business_Unit.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmc-showcases-latest-sleep-and-respiratory-healthcare-solutions-at-medica-2024-302307656.html

