Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 19:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:14 Napoli, trovato cadavere nel lago Fusaro: è 60enne di Bacoli

19:08 Taylor Swift, arriva nuovo album: il 27 ottobre esce '1989 (Taylor's version)'

19:04 Migranti, ad Arezzo bimbo precipita da terzo piano centro richiedenti asilo

18:58 Wta Montreal 2023, Paolini ko agli ottavi contro Pegula

18:54 Calciomercato Napoli, ufficiale l'acquisto di Cajuste dal Reims

18:24 Covid, pillole antivirali ai gatti di Cipro: "Migliaia uccisi da coronavirus felino"

18:22 Cristian Totti saluta la Roma: "Una seconda famiglia, per sempre nel cuore"

17:43 Multe, Milano primo comune in Italia per incassi: nel 2022 raccolti 151 milioni

17:08 Reflusso, assumere gastroprotettori per anni aumenta del 33% rischio di demenza: lo studio

16:49 Wagner, "accordo con Minsk al collasso": voci ritiro da Bielorussia

16:41 Suicidio Luca Ruffino, autopsia a Milano: nessuna malattia grave

16:07 Livorno, barca in fiamme a largo della Gorgona: in salvo 9 persone a bordo - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BMI-2004 (A Recombinant Hyaluronidase): Advancing Subcutaneous Drug Delivery - Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results to Be Presented at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit in Boston

10 agosto 2023 | 18.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Korea Co., LTD. ("BMI Korea"), a leading Korean biotech company specializing in biologics development, introduces its novel recombinant hyaluronidase, BMI-2004, and shares Phase 1 clinical trial results at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit being held in Boston (August 14-17th, 2023) (Link to conference details).

Recombinant hyaluronidase represents a significant advancement in enabling the transition of IV biologics to subcutaneous (SC) formulations. BMI-2004, a novel recombinant ovine hyaluronidase, offers a better option in the field of SC formulation development. BMI Korea's proprietary liquid formulation technology ensures enzyme stability at a pH level of 5 which aligns with the preferred pH for most of the monoclonal antibody formulations. Notably, BMI Korea distinguishes itself from its competitors through its dedicated BMI-2004 facility, providing flexibility in concentration and supply volume to cater to individual customer needs. This capability allows customization for various biologic therapies and patient requirements.

Dr. Hojoon Choi, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of the company will present a podium talk titled "BMI-2004: A Breakthrough in Subcutaneous Drug Delivery" on August 16th. The presentation highlights BMI-2004's potential in enhancing patient experience and treatment outcomes where Dr. Choi will share the results from Phase 1 clinical trial of BMI-2004. "BMI-2004 demonstrated a favorable safety profile with a very low incidence of injection site reactions" said Dr. Choi.

The trial, with 250 healthy participants, evaluated BMI-2004's safety and tolerability (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT05922813). Dr. Prof. Beom Joon Kim, MD, Ph.D. from Chung-Ang University Hospital led the trial as the principal investigator.

BMI Korea seeks strategic partnerships for co-formulation development to transition from IV to SC biologics, leveraging BMI-2004 hyaluronidase and liquid formulation technology. Join BMI Korea's presentation and visit BMI Korea's booth (#110) at the conference to explore the latest developments.

About BMI Korea Co., LTD.BMI Korea is a leading South Korean biotech company dedicated to advancing biologics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. We are committed to transforming healthcare and addressing unmet medical needs worldwide through innovation and patient-centric solutions.BMI KOREA (bmikr.co.kr)

ContactsBMI Korea Co., LTD.Kacy Kim, DirectorBusiness Developmentbumeun.kim@bmikr.co.kr

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmi-2004-a-recombinant-hyaluronidase-advancing-subcutaneous-drug-delivery---phase-1-clinical-trial-results-to-be-presented-at-the-15th-annual-bioprocessing-summit-in-boston-301898168.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN81223 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza BMI Korea Co. ltd. biotech company specializing Boston at
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto su caro voli, Ue chiede chiarezza
News to go
Nas negli stabilimenti balneari, chiuse 20 strutture abusive
News to go
Calciomercato: ultime news e notizie per Napoli, Milan, Roma
News to go
Migranti, Viminale: "In Italia arrivate quasi 94mila persone"
News to go
Azione - Italia Viva, Calenda: "Gruppi parlamentari si scioglieranno"
News to go
Salute, arriva il fascicolo sanitario elettronico 2.0
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Ecuador, dichiarato stato emergenza dopo assassinio Villavicencio
News to go
Fondo Reddito Energetico, cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, 200mila fuori dalla misura
News to go
Notte di San Lorenzo 2023, quando cade e a che ora vedere le stelle cadenti
News to go
Meteo Ferragosto 2023, le previsioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza