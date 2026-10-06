Bringin Introduces Euro Business Accounts for Companies Adopting Bitcoin, Without Taking Custody of Their Bitcoin

Buying Bitcoin is not the hard part. Running a company on it is.

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringin today opened an invite-only beta of euro business accounts that let companies hold, accept and pay in Bitcoin and stablecoins, keep owner control of their coins, and run SEPA payments from a vIBAN in the company's own name. The launch builds on Bringin's consumer platform, which has processed more than €15 million.

More European businesses want what Bitcoin and stablecoins offer: instant settlement, global reach and lower costs. But running a company on Bitcoin is another matter: Many face bank account restrictions and blocked transfers. Every conversion to euros adds friction, records sit across disconnected tools, and Travel Rule requirements turn simple payments into paperwork. Bitcoin's potential as money stays largely untapped.

Bringin for Business bridges Bitcoin and banking. Companies can add Bitcoin to their treasury, accept Bitcoin, Lightning or stablecoin payments, and pay suppliers and payroll in Bitcoin. Euro accounts and the company's Bitcoin wallet sit together, with the governance and security a business needs. A dedicated virtual IBAN, in the company's own name, connects it to SEPA payments, with additional global payment rails planned.

Private keys for each company's Bitcoin are generated inside a hardware-isolated secure enclave. Bringin never has access to the raw key. A key can be used to sign a payment only inside the enclave, and only after a designated company owner authenticates. Banking, payments, self-custody and exchange all run in one place, with integrations for accounting and tax reporting tools, and APIs to automate routine work with AI agents.

"Companies that use Bitcoin still struggle to get a euro account and move seamlessly between them," said Prashanth Chandrashekar, founder and CEO of Bringin. "We built Bringin to solve that, now companies can get paid, hold value and move money globally, with accounts designed around self-custody and a smooth payment experience."

Built on the MiCA-authorized infrastructure of Lightspark Payments Europe AS, Bringin for Business is already used by 15 businesses in the beta, including Lightning payment tools, mining-rig sellers and Bitcoin conferences, handling cross-border payments and instant Bitcoin-to-euro conversions. It is available to companies across 30 European countries.

Businesses ready to earn, hold and pay in Bitcoin can request an invite at bringin.app/business.

About Bringin:

Bringin is a Tallinn-based fintech bridging Bitcoin and euro banking. Its consumer app combines a self-custodial Bitcoin wallet, euro vIBAN and debit cards. Bringin for Business extends the same infrastructure to companies using Bitcoin for treasury and payments. Learn more at bringin.app.

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