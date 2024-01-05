Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 06:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS
SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bubble Tea Leader Possmei Launches Major 2024 European Expo Tour

05 gennaio 2024 | 06.20
LETTURA: 3 minuti

From Portugal to Sweden, trade show lineup will scale up efforts to empower European bubble tea businesses and foster development in the region

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Possmei, a renowned Taiwanese bubble tea brand, is announcing an extensive lineup of 2024 European trade shows it will attend.

As younger consumers throughout the region and worldwide seek out the novelty, the global bubble tea industry is experiencing significant growth — projected to almost double in value to $4.08 billion by 2030. In particular, Possmei is striving to cater to the burgeoning European market for boba as its one-stop shop for drink entrepreneurs.

"By continuing and accelerating our recent positive momentum, we aim to maintain our lead in Europe for bubble tea," shared Mei-Li Chen, CEO of Possmei. "To accomplish this, we are scaling up our promotional activities for the region and ensuring a strong presence at various European expos throughout 2024. In this way, we will continue to share the essence of bubble tea — and Taiwanese culture — with Europe and beyond."

The force behind European beverage entrepreneurs

Possmei will attend several major European trade shows in 2024, where it will introduce distinctive, cutting-edge new boba products while sharing its array of consulting and training services. The tour includes:

To view the full lineup of expos worldwide, please visit: https://possmei.com.tw/en/?op=exhibition_show

Sharing Taiwan's distinctiveness in Europe and beyond

Separately from the company's promotional activities, Szu-Ya "Debby" Wang, the daughter of the company's late founder Jacky Wang, is a musician who also shares a passion for Taiwan's unique culture and bubble tea. She will star in a stage play titled "This Is Not an Embassy (Made in Taiwan)" that will show worldwide throughout 2024. Co-produced by Théâtre Vidy-Lausanne and the Taipei National Theatre and Concert Hall, the play aims to serve as a "portable sample" of Taiwan, its unique characteristics, and its cultural phenomena, including the significance of bubble tea in Taiwanese culture.

Continued Chen: "Each of our bubble tea products — every individual boba — is a little burst of Taiwanese culture, and we are thrilled that Ms. Wang is continuing this tradition while taking it a step further — into the cultural medium of theater."

The first production will premiere at Haus der Berliner Festspiele in Berlin, Germany, from January 24 to 27, kicking off a tour of Europe and Asia throughout 2024.

For more information on This Is Not an Embassy (Made in Taiwan):

English: https://www.rimini-protokoll.de/website/en/project/dies-ist-keine-botschaft-made-in-taiwan

To purchase tickets:

German: https://www.berlinerfestspiele.de/performing-arts-season/programm/2023/spielplan/dies-ist-keine-botschaft

About Possmei

Possmei is a brand synonymous with authenticity, quality, and innovation in the bubble tea sphere. Founded in 2009 in Taiwan, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with bubble tea, offering an array of syrups, powders, and toppings that cater to the diverse tastes of bubble tea enthusiasts worldwide.

Possmei's products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail. From their signature black tea and green tea bases to their tantalising fruit syrups, every ingredient in Possmei's repertoire is selected for its premium quality. This dedication to excellence ensures that every bubble tea made with Possmei products is a delightful and memorable experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311012/HORECAVA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bubble-tea-leader-possmei-launches-major-2024-european-expo-tour-302026964.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN04229 en US Alimentazione ICT Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza European Expo tour trade show lineup will tea businesses tea
Vedi anche
News to go
Oscar Pistorius torna in libertà
News to go
Ponte Epifania, quasi 7 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Attentato in Iran, Isis rivendica
News to go
Copenaghen, ultimo appuntamento ufficiale per la regina Margrethe
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Juventus-Salernitana
News to go
Ddl concorrenza, Meloni: "Appello Mattarella non rimarrà inascoltato"
News to go
Influenza e bronchioliti nei bimbi, l'allerta dei pediatri
News to go
Caso Epstein, ecco i nomi dalle carte desecretate
News to go
Iran, ancora spari a Kerman dopo la strage
News to go
Elettricità, penali per recesso contratti: consumatori pronti a dar battaglia
News to go
Saldi invernali al via
News to go
Sextortion, casi in aumento


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza