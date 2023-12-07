Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Dicembre 2023
Bugworks Research Inc. to Present Poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland

07 dicembre 2023 | 15.00
BANGALORE, India and SARATOGA, Calif. and ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugworks Research Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is presenting the research findings on its novel, best-in-class, dual-acting adenosine antagonists BWC2094 and BWC2562 with the potential to treat a variety of hard-to-treat cancers, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland on 7th December.

The poster highlights two lead molecules discovered from structure and property-guided drug discovery platform. The molecules demonstrate potent A2A/A2B dual antagonism across a variety of pathologically relevant models that recapitulate the high adenosine driven immunosuppression found in the tumour microenvironment (TME) across several cancers. To build differentiation and improve clinical translation, AI/ML driven virtual trials were employed to identify potential combination drugs, and to guide in patient selection during clinical development.  BWC2094 and BWC2562 demonstrate synergistic activity in combination with approved cancer drugs in human peripheral blood assays and proprietary patient-derived ex vivo tumor explant platform as measured by a reduction in the tumor density and increased apoptosis/necrosis. Additionally, these molecules demonstrate good oral bioavailability in rodents and dogs and were found to be well tolerated for 14 days in dose-range finding toxicological studies in preclinical species. Based on the totality of evidence, BWC2094 is ready for IND submission.

Bugworks Research is at the forefront of developing novel small molecule drugs to combat hard-to-treat cancers and drug-resistant bacterial infections.  The company is building a deep pipeline of differentiated oncology programs that target critical pathways involved in cancer progression and treatment evasion. 

The ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress is an annual event offering a forum to present the latest scientific and clinical developments in immunotherapy to diverse stakeholders with an interest to deliver innovative treatments for cancer.  Attendees are invited to visit the Bugworks poster on December 7th, 2023, between 12.00-1.00 CET.  

About Bugworks

Bugworks Research Inc. (Bugworks) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, that is developing novel multi-target therapeutic assets in the anti-infective and oncology areas by integrating the latest innovations in computational biology, pharmacology, structural-biology, and medicinal chemistry.

For further information, please visit www.bugworksresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293179/Bugworks_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bugworks-research-inc-to-present-poster-at-the-european-society-for-medical-oncology-esmo-immuno-oncology-congress-2023-in-geneva-switzerland-302007601.html

