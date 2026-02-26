circle x black
Building an Intelligent Network for Terminal-Network-Service Collaboration and Business Success

26 febbraio 2026 | 04.43
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are now at a pivotal moment: the fusion of AI and communications is no longer the future, but the present.

This revolution, featuring AI, is fundamentally reshaping mobile communications ecosystems, from terminals and networks to the very services they deliver. As we advance toward future network, the core network must evolve into an intelligent hub and value creator for the future development of networks.

With this trend, Huawei proposes a new cloud core network vision: an intelligent system that unifies Service Intelligence and Network Intelligence. This framework is not an incremental upgrade. It is a strategic rebuild of core services like home broadband, voice, and data, allowing operators to leap forward in user experience and reinvent their business models.

Through NE embedded with AI capability, the core network supports efficient, stable operations while enabling precise service recognition and dynamic policy control. This foundational layer fuels advanced Service Intelligence at the upper layer, creating a responsive, intelligent ecosystem.

The outcome? A decisive shift from merely providing connectivity to delivering adaptive, predictive intelligence-as-a-service. With intelligence at the core, the communications network will evolve to be the strategic hub for future growth, transforming the communications network into an innovation platform that guarantees extraordinary digital experiences and accelerates AI-driven breakthroughs across industries.

The future is intelligent, and it is connected at the core.

We look forward to seeing you at MWC Barcelona 2026. Let's explore the next frontier of networks, find new ways to add value, and build the blueprint for sustainable growth together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920896/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-an-intelligent-network-for-terminal-network-service-collaboration-and-business-success-302697833.html

