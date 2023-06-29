Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 22:36
comunicato stampa

Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation

29 giugno 2023 | 18.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the day 2 of MWC Shanghai 2023, Liu Kang, president of Huawei Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, released "Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation" during MWC 2023 Shanghai.

"In the telecommunication industry, operators have always been the leaders and enablers of digital transformation. Operators have not only continuously optimized and accumulated their own innovation capabilities during digital transformation, but also enabled digital upgrade in thousands of industries, which has accumulated huge innovation potential. "Liu Kang said.

Huge Innovation Momentum Already Built for Carriers to Enable Digital Transformation

First, for consumers, operators have changed from providing simple voice services to providing ubiquitous gigabit and implementing intelligent interaction. Leading-edge network infrastructure is the foundation for the emergence of consumer digital business services.

Second, for the industry, enterprises are moving towards digital production from office digitalization to marketing and customer service digitalization. Key production scenarios such as remote control, AGV, and PLC are fully stimulated, greatly improving enterprise production efficiency.

Liu Kang pointed out that these achievements are inseparable from the overflow of capabilities accumulated during carriers' digital transformation.

A New Wave of Digital Transformation Converts Innovation Momentum into Growth

To cope with the new wave of digital intelligence, Huawei believes that we should work with carriers to build three new capabilities of digital transformation.

The first is the infrastructure layer, which transforms ICT collaboration into the ability to elastic integrate strategic resources. Liu Kang said, "One of the most intuitive manifestations is that connections are moving from 100 Mbit/s uplink, Gbit/s downlink, and cloud native capabilities to new connections with typical characteristics such as Gbit/s uplink, 10 Gbit/s downlink, and endogenous intelligence. On this basis, the combination of network + computing, the requirements of cloud-network synergy, cloud-edge collaboration, and cloud-device synergy are emerging. "

The second is the operation layer, which converts massive data into the ability to cope with complex scenarios in an agile manner. From data aggregation to data aggregation + intelligent support further accelerates data transfer in people's production and life activities, enables smart operations throughout the entire process and business, and directly doubles experience and efficiency. And the continuous innovation of the model.

The third is the digital service layer, which transforms advantageous services into the ability to quickly stimulate innovation. With digital transformation, operators can fully exploit the advantages of SIM, which is a natural entry point, and provide more innovative digital services.

Facing the future, Liu Kang said: "A new wave of intelligent digital era is coming. Huawei will continue to work with the industry to continuously promote digital transformation and accelerate the transformation of innovation potential into industry development momentum."

MWC Shanghai 2023 runs from June 28 to June 30 in Shanghai, China. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stands E10 and E50 in Hall N1 of Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as speeding up 5G prosperity, striding towards the 5.5G era, and intelligent digital transformation. 5.5G creates new business value in areas like connecting people, Internet of Things (IoT), and Internet of Vehicles (IoV), supporting countless industries as they move towards an intelligent world. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwcs2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144398/Liu_Kang_Global_Carrier_Marketing___Solution_Sales_Dept_Huawei.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-innovation-momentum-to-boost-digital-and-intelligent-transformation-301867186.html

