Bus World 2025: CRRC EV Debuts Two All-Electric Buses, Introduces Digital-Intelligent Low-Carbon Urban Transit System to Redefine Smarter Urban Mobility

BRUSSELS, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (CRRC EV), a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Ltd., has unveiled two groundbreaking all-electric buses at Busworld Europe 2025 Congress (Busworld 2025), which opened on October 4 in Brussels, Belgium.

At the show, CRRC EV also introduced its CRRC Digital & Intelligent Low-carbon Urban Transportation System Solution (the "Solution"), consolidating its leadership in new energy commercial vehicle systems, clean energy (wind/solar/storage) technologies, and full-industry-chain capabilities.

Designed for high‑end travel, the EU12C premium all‑electric coach pairs an 800‑V architecture with 480 kW of peak power and 5,100 N•m of torque to conquer grades over 30%. Its sleek, low‑drag body and advanced powertrain deliver a range of up to 550 km on a single charge, while supporting ultra‑fast charging to minimize downtime.

The ED12 all-electric double-decker transit bus carries up to 126 passengers and delivers up to 560 km of urban range per charge under ESORT working conditions. It features a lightweight 6000‑series aluminum‑alloy body from high-speed rail, promising a 20-year lifespan. The bus also comes equipped with an 10‑layer battery safety architecture.

CRRC EV's System comprises four tiers for a comprehensive transit solution:

CRRC leverages full-industry-chain expertise in new energy components and clean energy solutions to build sustainable mobility. CRRC's "wind-solar-hydrogen-vehicle" sector annually generates 32.5 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity and reduces 40 million tons of CO2. The company is committed to innovating and integrating greener, smarter urban transport worldwide.

