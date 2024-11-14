Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 07:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Business and finance call on government to unlock demand for low-carbon products and accelerate industrial projects worth $1,000,000,000

14 novembre 2024 | 06.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti
open letter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governments must urgently act to stimulate demand for green materials, chemicals and fuels to accelerate the decarbonisation of the world's highest-emitting industries[1], according to 40+ business/ finance leaders and coalitions, representing more than 1,000 companies and financial institutions, in a new open letter. Doing so could unlock up to $1tn[2] of investment and bring more than 500 green industrial plants to construction by 2030. This would enable the emissions reduction needed from aluminium, cement, chemicals, steel, aviation and shipping - to align with a 1.5°C pathway in the next decade. 

 

 

New data from the ITA and the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) reveals a growing pipeline of industrial projects. However, < 20% are operational or have the finance and approvals necessary to begin construction. Since April 2024, only eight facilities globally have reached Final Investment Decision (FID), leaving 561 announced but not yet definitively confirmed. 300 of these have been awaiting investment decisions for at least two years. If this rate continues linearly, it would take around 35 years for enough facilities to begin construction[3].

To move to a 1.5°C-aligned trajectory the full pipeline of projects must be financed and begin construction within the next two years[4].

A lack of policies has led to insufficient demand for green products leaving corporations and financiers without the certainty needed for long-term investments. Consequently, projects are stalling. Buyers are unable to commit to long-term offtake agreements at scale due to the continued availability of cheaper, higher-carbon equivalents and lack of incentives to opt for the cleaner option.

Led by the ITA and endorsed by The Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), the coalition from more than 50 countries, calls for governments to deploy policy measures in the open letter:

Alongside the letter, the ITA has published a Green Demand Policy Playbook setting out evidence-based policy measures available to governments to increase demand for low- and near-zero-carbon materials, chemicals and fuels so as to unlock supply.

[1] Aluminium, cement, chemicals, steel, aviation and shipping[2] The total investment figures in USD (global and regional) have been calculated using the number of identified projects in the MPP's Global Project Tracker - which uses aggregated data to chart investment progress into net-zero-aligned projects - and publicly available investment data and insight on the amount of investment required for a green industrial plant to reach FID . Sources include: MPP, RMI, Systemiq and BNEF. [3] 40 years for 552 projects at the pace of 7 projects over 6 months (552/7)/2[4] The Tracker compares actual investment progress against the MPP's 2030 pipeline targets, representing around 70% of the emissions abatement needed to keep the sectors within their sectoral carbon budgets for 2030 and on track for net zero 2050. The remaining 30% can be achieved through energy and materials efficiency

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556879/ITA_Infographic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/business-and-finance-call-on-government-to-unlock-demand-for-low-carbon-products-and-accelerate-industrial-projects-worth-1-000-000-000--302304519.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN54718 en US Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza projects worth industrial investimento investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Rapporto Caritas: "1 su 10 in povertà assoluta"
News to go
Musk contro i giudici italiani, Mattarella: "Rispettare sovranità"
News to go
Maltempo Italia, allerta gialla in Sicilia. Prima neve su Cervinia
News to go
Turismo, stagione invernale in calo
News to go
Nassiriya, Mattarella: "Rinnoviamo memoria caduti, missioni costruiscono ponti di dialogo"
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, c'è l'accordo: inviati documenti a Bruxelles
Controlli Nas in mense scuole: irregolari 1 su 4
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza