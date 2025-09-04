/C O R R E C T I O N -- FORCYD/

In the news release, FORCYD announces its expansion into France with the opening of a new office in Paris, issued 01-Sep-2025 by FORCYD over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Dateline City should read 'PARIS' rather than 'AMSTERDAM' as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

FORCYD announces its expansion into France with the opening of a new office in Paris

PARIS, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCYD is proud to announce its expansion into France with the opening of our new Paris office! This marks a significant milestone in our journey as we keep on growing on the market of eDiscovery, Document Review, and Cyber Forensic services.

Over the past years, we have set new industry standards across Europe and have continued our growth beyond Amsterdam by establishing offices in Brussels, London, and Frankfurt. Our commitment to providing high-quality services has earned us the trust and loyalty of our clients, and we are excited to bring this same level of excellence to the French market.

Mathieu van Ravenstein, co-founding partner at FORCYD, comments: "The opening of our Paris office is a testament to our dedication to meeting the unique needs of French businesses. Being closer to our French clients will enable us to respond swiftly and effectively to the challenges they face. It will also strengthen our ability to offer the tailor-made and comprehensive solutions that characterizes us and which we are proud to provide."

Join us in celebrating this new chapter for FORCYD as we continue to expand our horizons and deliver high-quality services to our clients. We are ready to embark on this exciting journey and are excited for the collaborations and opportunities that lie ahead!

About FORCYD

FORCYD offers high-end eDiscovery, Document Review and Cyber Forensic advisory services and solutions. European owned and established with locations in Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, London and Paris to help clients get ahead of their most complex business issues related to internal investigations, litigation, data breaches, and other legal matters and transactions.

We help organisations solve challenges related to digital evidence with unmatched speed, quality and support. Using industry-leading technologies backed by high-quality consultancy, we help organisations gain clarity and solve complex data challenges in today's digital landscape.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760214/FORCYD_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.