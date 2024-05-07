Calling All Dreamers: LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Season Two Is Coming - But With a New Threat to the Dream World!

BILLUND, Denmark, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group has announced the highly anticipated second season of LEGO DREAMZzz show called Night of the Never Witch, with a new villain bringing chaos to the dream world from May 17!

The Adventure Continues

This two-part season offers our high-school-friends-turned-dream-chasers plenty of opportunity for creativity and discovery, with adventure lurking around every corner. Following on season one's Trials of the Dream Chasers storyline, season two picks back up with Mateo, Izzie, Cooper, Logan and Zoey as they continue to keep the dream world safe as part of their secret agency, the Night Bureau.

The season opens with a bang as the Never Witch breaks out of the Murky Realm, where she had been imprisoned by the Nightmare King. Once escaped, the Never Witch uses her powers to steal memories, create a group of evil doppelgangers and capture dream realms in indestructible doom-domes. The fate of the entire dream world is on the line as the Never Witch begins her master spell to end dreaming forever, and only the dream chasers can stop her!

Join this season's latest adventures from May 17 and watch the LEGO DREAMZzz: Night of the Never Witch episodes on LEGO YouTube. Keep your eyes peeled for the second half of the season, which will air in September later this year.

Ignite Imaginations with New Sets

To celebrate the new series, the LEGO Group has also announced the release of nine all-new LEGO DREAMZzz sets that encourage children to bring their wildest dreams to life.

Fans can race into the dream world using Zoey's Cat Motorcycle, a cool toy cat that can be transformed into a catbike with wheels or a speedy cat powered by turbo boosters. With Izzie's Dream Animals, children can chase down the Never Witch's raven by building red panda to pursue it on land, a bird to pursue it in the sky or even a sea turtle to pursue it underwater.

Cooper's Robot Dinosaur C-Rex lets fans help Zoey and Cooper to get back the dream jar, by building an awesome dinosaur model! Children can transform Cooper's LEGO® junkyard into a fierce T. rex with a thrashing tail or a flying pterodactyl with wings.

Finally, imagination can truly soar with the Never Witch's Midnight Raven. Have fun building the Never Witch's awesome raven before transforming it into a raven-hut combination or rebuilding it as a collection of three cool creature toys: a walking house, a cauldron spider and a giant raven.

More new sets include Zoey's Dream Jet Pack Booster, Logan the Might Panda, the Never Witch's Nightmare Creatures and the epic Castle Nocturnia.

Cerim Manovi, Creative Director for the LEGO DREAMZzz franchise, said: "the LEGO DREAMZzz content and products celebrate the infinite possibilities of dreaming, allowing kids to tell their own unique stories through creative play. We kept creative play front and centre when developing the new sets. This year we're excited to reveal that some of our new product sets include up to three different play options packed into the product offering, inviting children to make their own choices when building and telling their own unique stories. For example, fans can choose to convert Mateo's gooey companion into a street knight mech, a street knight centaur or a street battle mech with the Mateo and Z-Blob the Knight Battle Mech set."

The new LEGO DREAMZzz sets will be available to purchase from August 1, 2024, however fans can now pre-order Cooper's Robot Dinosaur C-rex, the Never Witch's Midnight Raven and the Mateo and Z-Blob the Knight Battle Mech set via LEGO stores, LEGO.com/DREAMZzz and from select leading retailers around the world.

Help Defend the Dream World

The Never Witch wants to steal our dreams and make you forget, but the LEGO Group believes dreams are the ultimate expression of our creativity and should be protected.

To defend children's dreams against the Never Witch and ensure they are remembered forever, the LEGO Group is asking parents to sit down with their kids aged 6-12 to tell us about their dreams as part of the LEGO DREAMZzz Census to form one of the largest libraries of children's wonderful dreams.

The findings of the LEGO DREAMZzz Census will also be used to help parents understand the power and creativity of their children's dreams. To participate in the LEGO DREAMZzz Census, head to LEGO.com/DREAMZzz-Census.

Product Details

Zoey's Cat Motorcycle

Logan the Mighty Panda

Cooper's Robot Dinosaur C-Rex

Zoey's Dream Jet Pack Booster

Mateo and Z-Blob the Knight Battle Mech

The Never Witch's Midnight Raven

Izzie's Dream Animals

The Never Witch's Nightmare Creatures

Castle Nocturnia

About the LEGO Group:

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus.