Mercoledì 02 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

Capri Sun to take over sales and distribution from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Western Europe in 2024

02 agosto 2023 | 08.25
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capri Sun Group Holding AG, the no. 1 kids drink brand in the world, has announced today that it will take back the sales and distribution of its iconic pouch drinks in France, Monaco, Great Britain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Sweden, Spain, and Portugal in 2024, bringing to an end the sales and distribution arrangement with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP).  

The decision was taken jointly and supports the strategy of Capri Sun Group to be closer to its customers and consumers, the wish to accelerate growth, and the vision of the company to become the most sustainable kids' drink in the world.

The strategy to be closer to the market started around 5 years ago, by taking the sales and distribution back in-house in Switzerland, Austria, the Middle East, China, and most recently Poland. This so-called "go-direct" strategy enables the Capri Sun Group to be more agile and responsive in a fast-changing environment and allows a full focus on developing the Capri Sun business. 

Capri Sun has recruited 70 new employees, who will now focus on preparing for the transition, which will begin in March 2024.

Roland Weening, CEO of Capri Sun Group Holding AG, explains: "CCEP has been a terrific partner for more than a decade, and we are grateful for the successful cooperation over the years. We have concluded on both sides that the future needs both companies to focus on their own brands. We are a privately owned company and as a global family favorite since 1969, are fully committed to reaching our vision to become the most sustainable kids' drink in the world.

"We are planning the launch of recyclable pouches as well as more low-sugar products, and we will continue to drive innovation further. We will invest an additional €42mio in 2024 to support these initiatives and the transition. This will accelerate our growth and bring even more carefree fun and smiles for generations to come!" 

CCEP and Capri Sun will continue to work closely together to support customers, both to deliver on 2023 business and growth plans and throughout the transition next year. The process will begin in March 2024, with different cut-over dates per market. CCEP will continue to co-pack Capri-Sun in Great Britain for the GB market to the end of 2024.

Notes to editors 

About Capri Sun 

Capri Sun Group Holding AG is a privately held company (owner: Hans-Peter Wild) that encompasses Capri-Sun, the iconic beverage brand in a pouch that since 1969 has conquered the world and is now the #1 kids drink brand in the world, selling more than 6 billion pouches in over 100 countries every year.  

With global sales of EUR 1.2bio (Euromonitor 2022) the brand is going from strength to strength with recent launches in low and no added sugar versions (compliant with WHO guidelines), new formats like syrups in 100% R-PET bottles or a sparkling Capri-Sun "Bubbles" version in. All Capri-Sun pouch products are free of artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The Capri-Sun pouch is the lightest pack for drinks in the world and the company has committed itself to make the Capri-Sun pouch recycle ready as soon as possible, with a Vision to become the most sustainable kids drink in the world. For more information, please visit the Capri-Sun website

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capri-sun-to-take-over-sales-and-distribution-from-coca-cola-europacific-partners-in-western-europe-in-2024-301891275.html

articoli
in Evidenza