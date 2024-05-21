Cerca nel sito
 
Casio to Celebrate 50th Watch Anniversary Inspired by a New "Sky and Sea" Concept

21 maggio 2024 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of five new "Sky and Sea" models spanning five of its watch brands — Casiotron, G-SHOCK, EDIFICE, PRO TREK, and BABY-G — to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Casio watches. The design theme features accent colors of blue and gold to evoke dazzling light illuminating the sky and sea.

Casio entered the timepiece business in 1974 with the release of the Casiotron QW02. As the first digital watch in the world with an automatic calendar function, the Casiotron was built on the concept of a fully automatic wristwatch, not only displaying hours, minutes, and seconds, but also the correct month, date, and day of the week. Building on this impressive start, Casio has continued to deliver advanced functionality inspired by a passion for usability with features including standard time radio wave reception, Mobile Link connectivity, and solar charging, while developing distinctive timepiece brands that complement diverse lifestyles.

The new timepieces from five Casio watch brands inspired by the "Sky and Sea" concept commemorate 50 years of Casio watches. Each of the new watches is based on a popular design from one of the leading Casio brands, and they all share a common design theme with blue and gold accent colors evoking scenes of the sky and sea bathed in glowing light. This is the first lineup to feature watches from five different Casio brands with a common theme.

The "Sky and Sea" design theme evokes the omnipresent yet ever-changing nature of the sky and sea to express the Casio commitment to constant innovation built on the company's original concept of creating a fully automatic wristwatch.

All five watches incorporate eco-conscious design features, including the Tough Solar charging system, which converts sunlight and fluorescent light into energy to power all watch functions, and special packaging made with recycled materials.

