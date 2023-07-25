Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 03:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:35 Ancora caldo record nel Centro-Sud, Nord nella morsa del maltempo

00:05 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, italiani in gara oggi 25 luglio: orario tv, dove vederli

00:04 Caldo record e rischi sul lavoro, la strategia del governo

00:03 Ucraina: "Più armi per difesa grano". Russia: "Arsenali pieni"

22:29 Sondaggi politici: Fratelli d'Italia cresce di mezzo punto, lieve calo Pd

21:58 "Ci sono gay in squadra?", bufera per domanda al Mondiale femminile

21:42 Festival lirico Teatri di Pietra, a Siracusa il silenzio si trasforma in musica

21:36 Salario minimo, centrodestra propone rinvio voto: no dell'opposizione

20:50 Inchiesta Covid, tribunale ministri archivia Fontana e Gallera

20:39 Napoli-Spal 1-1, gol di Anguissa evita sconfitta

20:24 Riforma giustizia Israele, Netanyahu: "Via libera passo democratico necessario"

20:07 Israele, auto investe manifestanti: ci sono feriti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle

25 luglio 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The compact GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD analog-digital combination timepieces in pink gold (available in five models in total) sparkle like jewelry.

 

Casio has in recent years expanded its lineup of all-gender watches in G-SHOCK. In February 2023, Casio signed the five-member South Korean girl group ITZY as a G-SHOCK brand ambassador. The group's powerful songs and performances are well-suited to the G-SHOCK brand concept of toughness, sending a strong message that G-SHOCK toughness is for people of any gender.

The shock-resistant GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD bring a sparkling pink-gold dial and case to smaller, lighter weight versions of the GA-110 with its distinctive dimensional dial and the GA-2100 with its octagonal bezel, which has proven especially popular among younger consumers.

Unified Color Scheme — GM-S110PG and GM-S2100PG

In addition to the sophisticated textural appeal of the metal bezel and buckle finished in pink-gold IP, an elegant beige pink is used for the resin band. The overall monochromatic color scheme ensures styling versatility to coordinate easily with any fashion.

Gorgeous, Eye-Catching Face — GMA-S2100MD

Pink-gold vapor deposition applied to the dial, as well as the mirror finish of the index marks and other details, bathe the face in brilliance. Resin materials in a matte finish are employed for the bezel and the band, available in three classic colors — white, pink, and black.

Casio continues to broaden the G-SHOCK fan base by adding all-gender models, communicating with users to stay in touch with the times.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158249/From_left_GM_S110PG_4A_GM_S2100PG_4A.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158248/From_left_GMA_S2100MD_7A_GMA_S2100MD_4A_GMA_S2100MD_1A.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-compact-g-shock-with-gorgeous-pink-gold-sparkle-301882806.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62723 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Casio Computer Co. Ltd. announced today Casio trauma shock
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, esami di riparazione entro l'8 settembre
News to go
Famiglia, lo studio: condizione economica peggiorata per il 40%
News to go
Caserta, domiciliari per direttrice ufficio postale
News to go
Temperature record, città in ginocchio per le ondate di calore
News to go
Rodi devastata dagli incendi, grave situazione a Corfù
News to go
Fao, 43 milioni di persone rischiano di morire di fame
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Mattarella: "A fianco di Tunisi nelle sfide importanti"
News to go
Mafia, maxi-operazione a Foggia: 82 arresti
News to go
Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier
News to go
Grecia in fiamme, incendi fuori controllo: a Rodi stato d'emergenza
News to go
L'Italia non va in vacanza: spesa proibitiva per un lavoratore su tre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, guerra di droni: i russi colpiscono Odessa, Kiev attacca Mosca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza