Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 03:00
Casio to Release Multicolored Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches

12 settembre 2023 | 03.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Color Gradations Inspired by Every Diverse Individual's Unique Quest for Toughness

TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The four new models — the GMW-B5000PC, GMW-B5000BPC, GM-B2100PC, and GM-B2100BPC — are full-metal timepieces with faces adorned with a colorfully varied range of hues and gradations. These designs were made to express the character it takes for every diverse individual to keep pursuing their own special form of toughness.

The GMW-B5000, with its iconic form inherited from the very first G-SHOCK, and the GM-B2100, featuring a simple design and an octagonal bezel, are two full-metal models which have been favorites around the world.

The four new shock-resistant timepieces all feature forms based on the popular GMW-B5000 and GM-B2100 models, but now multicolored with diverse hues and gradations. Casio has established G-SHOCK as a brand known for expressing individual character by creating watches featuring not only shock resistance, but also innovative designs and color schemes. The faces of the four new watches employ multi-hued color schemes and gradations taking inspiration from everyone whose diverse, individual character guides their determined quest for toughness.

GMW-B5000PC and GMW-B5000BPC: Blue/green gradation

Blue/green gradation achieved with glass vapor deposition decorates the perimeter of the digital face. The feature indications and the perimeter's inner frame line incorporate red, yellow and other accent colors to create a colorfully expressive look.

GM-B2100PC and GM-B2100BPC: Color gradation on hands and index marks

The dial features a base tone of black, with color gradation adorning the hour marks and watch hands. The GM-B2100PC employs purple/blue gradation, and the GM-B2100BPC warm-hued orange/red gradation, both of which nicely complement the black components. Diverse colors are also applied to the index marks to achieve a beautiful color scheme with a sense of unity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206238/POLYCHROMATIC_hrz__1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206239/PR_Newswire_GMW_B5000PC_1_front.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-multicolored-full-metal-g-shock-watches-301923220.html

in Evidenza