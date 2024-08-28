Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Casio to Release Third Signature G-SHOCK with Pro Surfer Kanoa Igarashi

28 agosto 2024 | 03.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Monochrome Design in Shades of Black and Gray Evokes the Ocean's Waves, No Two Alike

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GLX-5600KB is the third signature model endorsed by pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi.

A world-class professional surfer at the top of his sport, Igarashi currently competes on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. Igarashi's attitude of constantly challenging himself to achieve higher and higher goals is an ideal fit for the G-SHOCK brand, and he serves as an ambassador for TEAM G-SHOCK, which supports athletes who compete within time restraints.

The base model for the GLX-5600KB is the G-LIDE GLX-5600, which is packed with surfer-friendly functions. Inspired by the powerful ocean waves that Kanoa Igarashi conquers, this new shock-resistant watch is designed to withstand even the harshest environments and features a protective wire frame to keep the watch glass extra safe. The bezel and band made with mixed-color molding highlight the interplay of black and gray evoking vigorous waves in a stylish monotone design. This molding technique allows for an irregular mix of resin colors that creates differing wave patterns, no two alike, for a unique and distinctive design.

The bezel and band are made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact. Packed with Igarashi-inspired details, the timepiece features his signature on the case back, at the center top of the simple iconic face, and lit with EL backlight on the display, as well as his CT surfer number, 50, at the base of the band.

Kanoa Igarashi had this to say: "I especially like the simple yet striking black and gold color scheme of this model. The GLX-5600 has features that perfectly match my surfing style, making it a reliable partner at sea. The rugged design with wire face protectors is also a major attraction for any surfer."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490281/KANOA_B2_OL__1___1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490282/4_11_J_E_GLX_5600KB_72dpiglx_5600kb_1__1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-third-signature-g-shock-with-pro-surfer-kanoa-igarashi-302231824.html

in Evidenza