Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:30 Cop28, approvato accordo su transizione da combustibili fossili

07:58 Ucraina-Russia, missili su Kiev: 53 feriti

07:29 Sciopero 15 dicembre 2023, Salvini firma ordinanza e lo riduce a 4 ore

06:45 Israele-Gaza, Biden attacca Netanyahu: prime crepe tra Usa e Stato ebraico

06:44 Tunnel di Hamas, "Israele inizia ad allagare la rete sotterranea di Gaza"

06:44 Covid, Usa raccomandano le mascherine. E in Italia? Ecco cosa dicono gli esperti

01:42 Papa Francesco: "Ho preparato la mia tomba a Santa Maria Maggiore. Dimissioni? Sarà il Signore a dire basta"

00:37 Bruxelles, Draghi, Conte: scintille alla Camera per Meloni in vista del Consiglio Ue

23:26 Cop28, case auto al contrattacco: "Sui carburanti fossili siamo noi le vittime"

23:07 Napoli-Braga 2-0, azzurri agli ottavi di Champions League

23:03 Inter-Real Sociedad 0-0, nerazzurri secondi nel gruppo D di Champions League

21:44 Incidente stradale nel Tarantino, un morto e 6 feriti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCI Acquires Majority Stake in UK Battery Storage Company L48 Energy BESS Ltd.

13 dicembre 2023 | 08.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary has acquired a majority stake in Lower 48 Energy BESS Ltd. (L48 Energy), a company that originates, builds, owns and operates large-scale energy storage systems.

Based in the UK, L48 Energy is an independent pure-play battery energy storage (BESS) "originator to operator" and aims to develop, build and own grid-scale batteries at crucial locations in the UK, with possible expansion into other European markets.

"The UK is a strategic market for us, and we are pleased to partner with L48 Energy. We look forward to working closely with Hugh and his team to develop the company into one of the largest storage platforms in the UK," said CCI's Global Head of Principal Investments Arie Pilo.

This acquisition marks CCI's latest move into a crucial market, expanding its presence in large-scale energy storage systems.

Mohit Singh, executive director on CCI's Principal Investments team, said, "This investment reinforces our conviction that energy storage will be a key enabler of decarbonization, and we are excited to partner with L48 Energy as shareholders."

Hugh Mainwaring, CEO of L48 Energy said, "We are delighted to have secured CCI's investment, which represents considerable validation of the hard work my colleagues have delivered upon to date. We now look forward to focusing on the next stage of growth and we will look to continue attracting the best talent to help capitalise on our momentum."

About Castleton Commodities International LLCCCI is a global energy commodity merchant with integrated businesses focused on marketing, merchandising, and trading commodities, and the ownership, operation and development of commodities-related infrastructure assets. Please visit our website for more information: www.cci.com.

Media contactHannah CurnuttHill & Knowlton 713-752-1913Hannah.Curnutt@hillandknowlton.com

About L48 EnergyLower 48 Energy BESS is a UK based end to end Battery Energy Storage Systems developer focusing on developing large scale, strategically located BESS assets. We are motivated to rapidly develop an operational portfolio that is of importance to the UK's electricity grid. This will enable green generation to thrive supported by our assets in the UK electricity mix. Please visit our website for more information: www.l48bess.com.

Media contactLudo Tansini+44 (0) 208 064 0030ltansini@lower48energy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627281/CCI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cci-acquires-majority-stake-in-uk-battery-storage-company-l48-energy-bess-ltd-302013113.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN90525 en US Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza company that storage systems Acquires Majority Stake in UK Battery Storage Company compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Prorogata carta Dedicata a te"
News to go
Vaticano: "Ok conservazione parte ceneri in luogo significativo per il defunto"
News to go
Mattarella: "Agricoltura centrale per la crescita"
News to go
Champions League, Inter e Napoli in campo per vincere
News to go
A Mahsa Amini Premio Sakharov postumo
News to go
Augusto Barbera nuovo presidente della Corte costituzionale
News to go
Bonus mamme in arrivo a gennaio: cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Ucraina, oggi Zelensky da Biden: obiettivo convincere il Congresso a sbloccare gli aiuti
News to go
Cop 28, oggi nuovo round ma intesa su uscita da combustibili fossili è lontana
News to go
Violenza su donne, nel 2023 in calo stalking e violenze sessuali
News to go
Papa: "Cagnolini al posto dei figli, a me preoccupa"
News to go
Clima, Legambiente: "Ghiacciai sotto scacco per eventi meteo estremi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza