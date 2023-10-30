Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Alessia Marcuzzi torna con 'Boomerissima' su Rai2: ospiti, puntate

Mattarella: "Sostegno ai giovani ricercatori, devono poter tornare in Italia"

Nuovo appello del Nobel Giorgio Parisi: "Dal clima alle pandemie le sfide sono globali. Nessuno Stato si salva da solo"

Rubiales e il bacio alla Hermoso, dalla Fifa arriva la squalifica per tre anni

Eicma, l'eBike ancora protagonista dell'edizione 2023

Ucraina, Russia cerca donne per guerra: "Venite a combattere"

Fiorello detta la 'ricetta' per Sanremo 2025: "Prendete Fedez e richiamate Fazio"

Ancora più di 1.000 Comuni senza Responsabile della transizione digitale, da 7 anni obbligatorio

Paola Cortellesi da record al debutto in sala

Russia, caccia a passeggeri ebrei in aeroporto Daghestan: 60 arresti

Israele, uccisa Nicole Shani Louk: la ragazza tedesca rapita da Hamas al rave

Scandalo coop e migranti, arrestate moglie e suocera del deputato Soumahoro

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi - Rustic Architecture

30 ottobre 2023 | 12.38
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Countless acres of lotus fields burst into full bloom. China boasts over 6,000 traditional ancient villages, with Jiangxi alone hosting over 400 of them, a testament to the tireless dedication of generations of village custodians. Villages, akin to fireflies in a lotus-filled night, illuminate the landscape with their light, life, histories, and legendary stories, giving birth to civilizations and cities.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260693/video.mp4

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-enamored-by-jiangxi---rustic-architecture-301971288.html

