Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:28 Maltempo Italia, oggi allerta meteo rossa in Veneto e Friuli Venezia Giulia

00:15 Maltempo Toscana, ospedali allagati a Prato e Pontedera - Video

00:13 Israele, oggi Blinken a Tel Aviv: chiederà pausa umanitaria

23:40 Gaza, le lacrime del giornalista: "Aspetto di morire" - Video

22:37 Nubifragio in Toscana: "L'acqua porta via tutte le auto" - Video

22:21 Toscana in ginocchio per la pioggia, a Pisa strade come fiumi - Video

22:07 Grande Fratello, Signorini 'attacca' i concorrenti: "Datevi una mossa"

21:53 Incredibile in Scozia, spunta una strada romana di 2000 anni nel giardino di un cottage

21:32 Telefonata Meloni, parla il comico russo: "Colloquio di mezz'ora, Putin non c'entra..."

21:27 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 2 novembre 2023

21:17 Telefonata fake a Meloni, opposizioni incalzano: "Chiarisca"

20:39 Riscaldamento, "tornare al dl Cingolani: termosifoni giù di un grado"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Global Talents Shine in Kunming: Winners Crowned in the 16th Chinese Bridge Language Competition for Foreign Students

03 novembre 2023 | 02.53
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, 2023, the final and award ceremony of the 16th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students as well as the 3rd Chinese Bridge-Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students were held in Kunming, the capital of southwest China'sYunnan Province.

168 primary and secondary students from 97 countries showed off their Chinese language proficiency through the "Chinese Bridge", blooming youthfulness. 

The finals feature champions from five continents vying for global recognition. The competition comprises various segments, including a knowledge-based question round and a talent show.

Daniel from the Russian region took home the global championship title in the 16th "Chinese Bridge" World Middle School Student Chinese Competition, while BaiAili from Montenegro won the global championship in the 3rd "Chinese Bridge" World Primary School Student Chinese Show.

The "Chinese Bridge" is an annual international competition in which non-Chinese students demonstrate their comprehensive ability to use the Chinese language and their knowledge of Chinese culture.

This year's "Chinese Bridge" combines study tour, language and cultural assessment, and interactive experience,  which integrates Chinese proficiency competition and cultural experiencing.

Since its inception in 2002, the competition has attracted more than 1.5 million young people from over 160 countries and regions around the world to participate.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264629/1.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264628/image_5016366_30985588.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-global-talents-shine-in-kunming-winners-crowned-in-the-16th-chinese-bridge-language-competition-for-foreign-students-301976646.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN56675 en US Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Language Competition Students as well Kunming Global Talents Shine in Kunming
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Nelle guerre c’è sempre la sconfitta del prezzo pagato"
News to go
Manovra 2024, le novità per casa e famiglia
News to go
Cosenza, sequestrati 11mila cosmetici pericolosi: 8 denunciati
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza