CedCommerce Launches Free Integration Tool in Strategic Partnership with AliExpress, for European Sellers

08 maggio 2024 | 09.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUCKNOW, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a leading multichannel enabler, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with AliExpress, offering sellers a unique opportunity to reach a diverse audience seeking distinctive products.

As a result of this partnership, CedCommerce is facilitating seamless multichannel selling with the development of its latest tool: CedCommerce AliExpress Integration.

This free integration tool provides a gateway for eCommerce sellers using platforms such as WooCommerce, Prestashop, and Adobe Commerce, enabling them to connect their stores with AliExpress, offer their product catalog, and sync/fulfill the orders from the eCommerce store itself.

However, managing separate platforms for online stores and AliExpress can be operationally challenging. CedCommerce tools simplify multi-store management, enabling sellers to focus on growth and maximize profits.

The CedCommerce AliExpress Integration offers a host of benefits through its robust features:

Best of all, CedCommerce AliExpress Integration enables businesses to tap into the burgeoning European eCommerce landscape without incurring additional costs.

Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO and co-founder of CedCommerce, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and technology, stating, "CedCommerce's strategic collaboration with AliExpress signifies our unwavering dedication to empowering eCommerce sellers worldwide. By seamlessly integrating platforms like WooCommerce, Magento, Prestashop, and others with AliExpress, we're streamlining the expansion process, making it both easier and more affordable for sellers to tap into the vast European market. Our commitment to innovation and technology ensures that retailers can effortlessly bridge the gap between their businesses and global marketplaces, paving the way for a seamless and profitable journey into new territories."

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and Google via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies. With 50+ sales channel tools for Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce's multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, Web Retailer, Cuspera, and Serchen, CedCommerce enables smooth merchant onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow.

Visit CedCommerce, or follow it on Facebook, X (Formerly known as Twitter), YouTube, and LinkedIn to know more.

Contact: pr@cedcommerce.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420605/CedCommerce_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cedcommerce-launches-free-integration-tool-in-strategic-partnership-with-aliexpress-for-european-sellers-302139411.html

