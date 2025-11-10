Cellex Symposium 2025 Brings Together International Experts to Discuss the Evolving Field of Cell and Gene Therapy

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the subject "The Evolving Field of Cell and Gene Therapy", Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH hosted an international symposium on November 6, 2025, in Frankfurt/Main. More than 100 participants from Europe, Asia and North America joined leading experts from science, industry, clinical practice, investors and regulatory authorities to discuss current developments and future directions in the rapidly evolving field of Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT).

"At Cellex, we are dedicated to actively advance the field of Cell and Gene Therapy," said Dr. Armin Ehninger, Chief Scientific & Strategic Officer of Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH. "Scientific excellence, collaborative exchange, reliable manufacturing and highest quality standards are key to driving innovation and building the networks that make meaningful progress in advanced therapies possible."

Driving Innovation and Investment in the Next Era of Immune Cell Therapies

The opening session focused on innovation, funding, and the next generation of immune cell therapy platforms.

Dr. Karl Nägler, Sofinnova Partners, provided an insightful overview of venture capital opportunities and challenges in CGT investments, while Kenneth Locke discussed the use of cell-derived nanoparticles to overcome key barriers in activation and proliferation of T cells. Dr. Jiri Eitler, Dresden University of Technology, presented new accessibility strategies for CAR-NK therapies across oncology and beyond.

In her reflections on the opportunities and challenges shaping the field of cell and gene therapy, Dr. Jessica Hartmann, Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, emphasized that sustained innovation depends on robust frameworks that can translate scientific breakthroughs into scalable, high-quality manufacturing solutions – an area in which Cellex's expertise continues to set new industry standards.

Clinical Navigation: Translating Innovation into Patient Impact

The "Clinical Navigation" session shed light on new therapeutic frontiers and digital transformation in clinical settings.

Prof. Dimitrios Mougiakakos, University Hospital Magdeburg, and Prof. Ralf Gold, Ruhr University Bochum, presented pioneering work on CAR-T therapies for autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases, while Prof. Christof Scheid, University Hospital Cologne, shared first experiences on how outpatient CAR-T therapy models are becoming a clinical reality. Dr. Moritz Middeke, Cancilico, demonstrated the world of integrating artificial intelligence into cancer diagnostics and treatment pathways, illustrating how AI-powered decision-making can accelerate precision medicine.

In a panel discussion "Cell and Gene Therapy 2035: Transformative Shifts in Science, Systems, and Scale" leading voices from industry and academia discussed ideas with the plenum to explore how access to CGT therapies can be broadened, how manufacturing will change in the future, how AI will facilitate treatment decisions, and which disruptive innovations are to be expected in the coming decade.

Manufacturing and Quality: Strategic Enablers of Innovation

The final session placed manufacturing at the forefront.

Gabriela Valentová, Johnson & Johnson, opened with insights on how early and meaningful data can optimize manufacturing outcomes, followed by Tom Brenner, Stefan-Morsch-Stiftung, who addressed challenges in donor material sourcing and registry integration. Dr. Gunther Busam, Orchard Therapeutics, elaborated on process design for scalability and supply efficiency, while Prof. Michael Hudecek, University Hospital Würzburg, and Dr. Marcus Dühren-von Minden, SinABiomedics showcased innovations in CAR-T manufacturing and the development of the first tumor-specific CAR-T for CLL.

These discussions emphasized a central message: CMC capabilities are not merely operational necessities – they are strategic enablers. Cellex's integrated approach to process design, manufacturing analytics, and quality management demonstrates how strong production infrastructures support both scientific advancement and clinical translation in CGT.

Networking, Diversity, and Collaborative Momentum

Beyond its scientific program, the Cellex Symposium 2025 provided a forum for interdisciplinary exchange and collaboration. Researchers, clinicians, and industry representatives discussed ways to improve therapy accessibility, harmonize standards, and integrate data-driven quality control into CGT manufacturing.

"The success of the Cellex Symposium 2025 underlines our belief that progress in CGT requires both scientific excellence and collaboration of many bright minds," said Prof. Gerhard Ehninger, founder and CEO of Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH. "Cellex is proud to contribute to this global effort by connecting layers."

About Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH

Cellex Cell Professionals is a leading, full service CDMO specializing in CGT. With its state-of-the-art facilities located in Cologne, Germany, and a proven track record of 10+ years in GMP-compliant autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing, Cellex is partnered with several major pharma and innovative biotech companies supporting their process development and clinical and commercial manufacturing. In addition, Cellex offers customized starting materials from healthy donors and patients affected by specific conditions for research, clinical and commercial purposes as well as storage and logistics services.

