Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans

09 febbraio 2024 | 18.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CGTN America & CGTN UN releases "CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chill of the hockey ice could not contain the heat from China Media Group's Chinese New Year celebration at a National Hockey League game between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning in New York on February 8, 2024.

A packed arena of over 17,000 was treated to videos of Spring Festival and New Year's greetings. "I wish you all be like soaring dragons and leaping tigers, full of longevity and health," said CMG President Shen Haixiong. China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng wishes people to embrace a "prosperous Year of the Dragon," also known as the Year of the Loong in Chinese.

During the game breaks, the New York Islanders' mascot Sparky the Dragon and a host jointly sent spectators the gifts of "Loong Chenchen," the official mascot of the CMG 2024 Spring Festival Gala.

Visitors to the NHL game were also invited to join in cultural activities set up by CMG, such as taking a photo with "Loong Chenchen," writing Spring Festival scrolls and receiving gifts of posters featuring the character of "Fu," which means luck and happiness in Chinese.

"I am so glad to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival during the game. Chinese culture is amazing," said a spectator.

The celebration shares the Chinese traditions of family gatherings, letting go of the past and welcoming in the new and good of the New Year.

Hockey fans left the match with a new knowledge and appreciation of Chinese New Year. And some lucky children with a stuffed dragon as their new friend.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact:

RICH MURPHY

Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cgtn-un-cmg-celebrates-chinese-new-year-with-nhl-hockey-fans-302058739.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN33700 en US Sport Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero CGTN America CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans releases CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
Foibe, Mattarella: "Negare è un affronto alle vittime"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Bonifici istantanei, ok definitivo dalla Ue: cosa cambia
News to go
Fisco, un milione di partite Iva dichiara meno di 15mila euro di reddito annuo
News to go
Napoli, uomo si barrica in casa: uccide la moglie e, poi, si suicida
News to go
Sciopero trasporto aereo, i voli a rischio domani
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza