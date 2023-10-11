Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 08:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:17 Terremoto oggi Teramo, due scosse nella notte in provincia

07:28 Israele, almeno 1200 morti. A Gaza "colpiti 450 obiettivi". Razzi dalla Striscia

07:11 Israele, offensiva totale contro Hamas: la strategia per Gaza

23:52 Report Raitre, La Russa: "Vergogna, calunniatori schifosi"

23:19 Napoli, Antonio Conte al posto di Rudi Garcia? "Ci vuole rispetto"

22:13 Emma Bonino a Belve 2023: "Ecco perché non ho mai avuto un figlio"

21:24 Israele, Ue accusa Elon Musk: "Su X contenuti illegali e disinformazione, risposte entro 24 ore"

21:16 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente oggi 10 ottobre 2023

21:14 Israele, niente mozione bipartisan: approvati 4 distinti testi

20:55 "Israele ha diritto di difendersi, Hamas come Isis": via libera di Biden

20:39 Israele, a Roma migliaia di persone a fiaccolata del Foglio

20:33 Israele, paura per inviato Tg1: esplode razzo in diretta - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: Bonding through sports, Hangzhou Asian Games promotes an Asian community with a share future

11 ottobre 2023 | 07.28
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syrian boxer Ahmad Ghousoon claimed a hard-fought bronze in the men's 80kg competition on October 4, Syria's only medal at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games.

Due to the conflict and economic blockade in their homeland, problems such as poor training facilities are the reality that Syrian athletes have faced in the past decade. But Ghousoon and other Syrian athletes have never given up on their dream of competing at the Asian Games.

"This is the third time I have come to China. When I walk on the street, many people greet me. And once we need help, many people come to help us. Coming here is like coming home," he told China Media Group.

Sports strengthen friendship

The 19th Asian Games, which concluded on October 8, provided a stage for competition while also promoting friendship and unity among people from different regions.

After winning the gold medal of the Women -87kg Final of Kurash, Chinese athlete Liu Yi burst into tears. She went through repeated injuries and endured high pressure to win the championship.

Seeing Liu crying, her Iranian rival Zahra Bagheri kissed her cheek to comfort her, and the two embraced and smiled.

"I tried so hard today. She is my best friend and I have a lot of respect for her," Bagheri said afterwards. "I congratulate her and I hope we see each other in another match in another competition."

Also, pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena faced logistical challenges with the Philippine delegation when he arrived in Hangzhou ahead of the official opening of the Games. Hussain Al-Hizam of Saudi Arabia let Obiena stay with the Saudi camp and share their training facilities.

Building an Asian community with a shared future

The Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) Acting Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari spoke highly of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

"Technically, we have had one of the best Asian Games ever. The standard of the Games has been very, very high. We are very happy with it."

Ghazal Khalaj, captain of the Iranian women's kabaddi team, praised the overall management of the Hangzhou Asian Games, specifically for providing them full access to facilities, medicine and treatment.

Since the opening of the event, the Media Village and official hotels have received nearly 300 letters of thanks from guests from Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and other countries and regions, and 37,600 volunteers have been praised for their courtesy and hospitality.

"We should use sports to promote unity, seize the historic opportunity, and jointly stand up to the challenges. We should honor the OCA motto of 'Ever Onward,' and open up broader prospects for the Asian road toward common development, openness and integration," Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the welcoming banquet of the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

With sports as a bridge, the Hangzhou Asian Games was a platform for cultural exchange and mutual understanding of civilizations. This year's Asian Games not only saw all 45 OCA members participating, but also witnessed the largest number of events ever, including athletics, swimming and other major Olympic sports, as well as wushu, sepak takraw, cricket, Kurash and other special events that represent the sports culture of different regions.

"Sport is a tool. We have to realize Asia is one of the strongest continents in the world. We have to be united… By using the sport, we become stronger as Asian countries," Raja Sapta Oktohari, president of the Indonesian National Olympic Committee told CGTN.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-10-08/Hangzhou-Asian-Games-promotes-an-Asian-community-with-a-shared-future-1nJV4lQZUsw/index.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-bonding-through-sports-hangzhou-asian-games-promotes-an-asian-community-with-a-share-future-301953136.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35180 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Sport Sport an Asian Asian Games promotes Asian Games bonding through sports
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, blitz a Caivano: 9 fermi, coinvolti esponenti ex amministrazione
News to go
Inps cerca 512 medici fiscali: domande entro il 30 ottobre
News to go
Meloni, Biden, Sunak, Macron e Scholz: "Fermo sostegno ad Israele"
News to go
Oggi sciopero taxi
News to go
Assoutenti: con conflitto in Israele possibili aumenti tariffe
News to go
Giornata della salute mentale, nel mondo più di 1 adolescente convive con un disturbo
News to go
Case a 1 euro a Taranto, avviato terzo bando di vendita
News to go
Criminalità, furti e rapine di strada tornano a salire
News to go
Pnrr, versata terza rata all'Italia
News to go
Dybala e l'infortunio, ultime news
News to go
Nobel Economia 2023 a Claudia Goldin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza