CGTN: China, Poland to further enhance cultural exchanges for bilateral friendship

BEIJING, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last summer, a total of 24 students from Confucius Institutes at Poland's Adam Mickiewicz University and Vistula University gathered in China's Tianjin Municipality, taking a two-week trip to experience Chinese culture.

Joining the "Chinese Bridge" summer camp, an event aimed at promoting the understanding of Chinese language and culture among students from different countries and enhancing friendly exchanges between Chinese and foreign students, they appreciated the charm of Chinese culture by taking Chinese courses and participating in cultural visits and activities.

"My journey in China is over, but my journey of learning Chinese culture has just begun," said a member of the camp during the graduation ceremony.

China and Poland boast a long history and profound cultural traditions, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two sides have become increasingly active in recent years, said Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a visit to China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on Monday.

Peng paid the visit with Agata Kornhauser-Duda, wife of Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China. They enjoyed performances, including traditional Chinese folk music, Peking Opera and piano compositions from both countries.

Booming people-to-people exchanges

During their stay at the Tianjin University of Technology, the 24 Polish students attended Chinese courses and cultural lectures, as well as projects such as calligraphy, paper-cutting and Tai Chi.

"The exchanges between Chinese and Polish students are conducive to promoting cultural exchanges between the two countries," said Liu Qun, an official of the university's school of language and culture.

Today, there are several Polish universities offering Chinese courses, and the Confucius Institutes in Poland often organize summer camp groups and educational delegations to visit China to promote educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

With enriched cultural exchanges, the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples will also be deepened, Peng said.

Appreciating Chinese traditional culture, Agata said she looks forward to more exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and enhanced friendship between the two peoples.

Enhanced exchanges and cooperation

China and Poland on Monday issued an action plan to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, agreeing to prioritize cooperation in people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

According to Ctrip, China's leading online travel agency, as of June 23, 2024, Poland ranks among the top 30 source destinations for tourists entering China this year.

In the following summer break, travel orders from Polish tourists to China increased by 80 percent compared with last year.

On Tuesday, China announced that it would extend its visa-free policy to Poland. From July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, Polish citizens with ordinary passports will be allowed to enter and stay in China visa-free for up to 15 days for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit.

Poland is located in the heart of Europe and has close economic and trade exchanges with China, said Qin Jing, vice president of Ctrip Group, adding that the visa-free policy has become a strong measure for China to promote the recovery of inbound tourism.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-06-25/China-Poland-to-enhance-cultural-exchanges-for-bilateral-friendship-1uIWhQxh26Y/p.html