CGTN: China, ROK to strengthen exchanges on welfare for women and children

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chatted over tea with Kim Hea Kyung, wife of President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung, in Beijing on Monday. Kim is accompanying President Lee on his first state visit to China.

During their conversation, the two exchanged views on people-to-people exchanges and shared concerns over the development of women and children. Peng highlighted the importance of close people-to-people ties in state-to-state relations, expressing hope that the two peoples would strengthen mutual understanding through more frequent interactions. Kim commended Peng's long-term dedication to advancing the welfare of women and children and voiced her readiness to further boost bilateral exchanges in this field.

This shared focus on children's development was echoed at the governmental level on the same day, with China and the ROK signing a memorandum of understanding on protecting children's rights and promoting their well-being. Witnessed by both countries' leaders, the agreement outlines collaboration through policy dialogue, personnel exchanges, and capacity-building programs.

For Peng, the welfare of women and children has long been a core focus of her work. In 2014, she was named a UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls' and Women's Education in recognition of her efforts to empower girls and women through quality education. In 2023, she co-launched the "Warm Children's Hearts, a China-Africa Joint Action" initiative with the Organization of African First Ladies for Development, which has provided health-related assistance to children in over 50 countries across Africa.

China's broader commitments

China's extensive efforts to advance the development of women and children have set an exemplary benchmark for global progress in this field. The country ranks among the top-performing upper-middle-income countries globally in key maternal and child health indicators, such as maternal, infant, and under-five mortality rates. The World Health Organization has recognized China as one of the 10 high-performing countries in maternal and child health outcomes.

On the international front, China has unveiled additional commitments to support global women's development. At the Global Summit of Women in Beijing in October 2025, President Xi announced a series of new initiatives: In the next five years, China will donate another $10 million to UN Women, and earmark a quota of $100 million in China's Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund for implementing development cooperation projects for women and girls in collaboration with international organizations. The country will also support 1,000 "small and beautiful" livelihood programs that take women and girls as priority beneficiaries, invite 50,000 women to China for exchange and training programs, and establish a Global Center for Women's Capacity Building, according to the Chinese president.

China's contributions have drawn recognition from international organizations. Amakobe Sande, UNICEF Representative to China, noted that China has made remarkable progress in improving the well-being of children in the Global South through a range of development cooperation programs. Gertrude Mongella, secretary-general of the Fourth World Conference on Women, hailed China as an important participant and contributor to global women's development, thanks to its practical, results-oriented cooperation.

