Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 30 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:48 Wagner, Gb: "Migliaia in Bielorussia, ma senza armi pesanti"

12:23 Mondiali scherma 2023, azzurri del fioretto eliminati ai quarti

12:13 Ucraina-Russia, Medvedev: "Nostre forze stanno evitando guerra nucleare"

10:35 Ue, Follini: "Voto Spagna ridimensiona ipotesi maggioranza di destra"

10:28 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, gli italiani in gara: finali, chi torna in acqua

09:58 È morto Vittorio Prodi, fratello dell'ex premier aveva 86 anni

09:52 Nubifragi e caldo record, luglio da incubo con 42 eventi estremi al giorno

09:20 Nubifragio in Alto Adige, torrente in piena travolge il ponte - Video

09:13 Nubifragio in Alto Adige, Sorafurcia parzialmente isolata

08:44 Caldo in Italia, oggi nessun bollino rosso ma 10 città in arancione

08:23 Belluno, scivola da panchina e finisce in un dirupo: morto 57enne

07:50 Cina, allarme rosso per tifone Doksuri: oltre 20mila evacuati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games' Opening Ceremony Impresses Audiences Worldwide

30 luglio 2023 | 12.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CHENGDU, China, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhua:

On July 28, the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games officially commenced, captivating university athletes from various parts of the world with an opening ceremony that seamlessly blended historical and cultural elements with youthful passion.

The cultural performances showcased Chengdu's unique cultural features, with the "Sun and Immortal Birds" being a symbol of Chinese cultural heritage and a spiritual emblem. From the very first second of the countdown to the ignition, the presence of the "Sun and Immortal Birds" captivated the audience until the final moment of ignition. "Sunlight", serving as the core element, permeated the entire opening ceremony. Without the "Sun and Immortal Birds", the grand finale of igniting the flame would not have been possible. The countdown to the opening commenced amid the radiance of the "Sun and Immortal Birds," not only demonstrating the harmonious and inclusive spiritual character that the Chinese people have embraced since ancient times but also expressing best wishes for university students worldwide to shine as bright and warm as sunlight.

The opening ceremony combined the sense of technology with artistic beauty. During the entrance segment, colorful silk threads were projected onto the ground, creating a breathtaking display of traditional Chinese patterns formed by over 300 circular lines that adorned the entirety of the stadium's track. This symbolic imagery represents the aspirations of young athletes from around the world, as they embark on a glorious journey paved with the splendor of Shu embroidery. The guide signs held high by the ushers were made of Shu brocade, a renowned textile originating from the Chengdu region, with a history spanning over 2,000 years. Shu brocade stands as one of the four prestigious brocades of China. Meanwhile, Shu embroidery, one of the four famous embroideries in China, has a history of more than 3,000 years, originating from the Chengdu region. Both Shu embroidery and Shu brocade are hailed as treasures of the region.

In celebration of the 31st edition of FISU World University Games, 31 torchbearers were selected to light the flame tower. Among them, the illustrious Chengdu astronaut, Ye Guangfu, shone as a notable figure. Recognizing astronauts as the "closest beings to the sun," chief director Chen Weiya harnessed the brilliance of sunlight, transforming it into a dazzling blaze. After the 31 torchbearers jointly completed the ignition, the Sun and Immortal Birds radiated a stunning brilliance. They spiraled and ascended, igniting the 12 golden fireworks in the sky. Ultimately, they ignited the flame tower outside the stadium. 

During the fireworks performance, the chief designer of the opening ceremony fireworks, Cai Canhuang, aptly named it "Golden Dreams." Golden fireworks illuminated the sky, accompanied by welcoming messages in both Chinese and English. As the flame tower of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games was ignited, the fireworks displayed the U-shaped emblem of the Games and the English theme "Make Dreams Come True." The fireworks artfully portrayed the image of a golden hibiscus flower, representing the city flower of Chengdu. Beyond symbolizing youth and vitality, the hibiscus also embodies the values of openness and friendliness, expressing the theme of "flowers welcoming guests."

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games will feature a total of 18 sports events, and is scheduled to conclude on August 8. With athletes from 113 countries and regions, a staggering 6,500 athletes will compete across these 18 sports.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chengdu-2021-fisu-world-university-games-opening-ceremony-impresses-audiences-worldwide-301888851.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN70243 en US Sport Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport report from Xinhua Chengtu report Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Stipendi in Italia, l'allarme dei bancari
News to go
Benzina e gasolio, prezzi in forte rialzo
News to go
Trump, nuove incriminazioni: "Ma la mia campagna non si ferma"
News to go
Incendio in impianto di smaltimento rifiuti a Ciampino
News to go
Affitti alle stelle, aumenti del 3,6%: Milano in testa
News to go
Incendi in Italia, Legambiente: "A fuoco oltre 50mila ettari da inizio anno"
News to go
Turismo, Demoskopica: "Con inflazione stangata da 3,9 miliardi"
News to go
Euro 2032, accordo Italia-Turchia per candidatura congiunta
News to go
Estate 2023, circa 35 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Previsioni meteo in Italia
News to go
Meloni vede Biden: "Tra Usa e Italia rapporto forte"
News to go
Calcio, amichevoli estive: Juve supera il Milan ai rigori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza