Chiesi explores the impact of climate change on people living with respiratory conditions in the series "The Climate and Us"

PARMA, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Group, an international research-focused biopharmaceuticals and healthcare group, proudly shares its contribution to the "Resilient Health" chapter of the thought-provoking series "The Climate and Us". Presented by the Global Climate and Health Alliance and produced for the Chiesi Group by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, this ground-breaking series explores the impact of climate change on human health and highlights the healthcare sector's innovative responses to mitigate the risks posed by climate change.

The climate crisis is a health crisis1 impacting the health of people around the world. According to the "Economist Impact" report, published in September 2023, when it comes to respiratory health, air pollution represents one of the main threats to patients' conditions and quality of life2.

Chiesi recognizes the importance of prioritizing patients in healthcare solutions and policy designs aimed at fighting climate emergency. This message is at the forefront of Chiesi's dedicated episode in "The Climate and Us" series.

Titled "How redesigning inhalers could reduce their environmental impact" Chiesi's sponsored episode opens by offering a patient's perspective. Lara, an asthmatic patient with several comorbidities, shares her first-hand experience of the threats air pollution poses to her health and describes the industrial and exhaust fumes that she and her son are exposed to in Livorno, an Italian port city located in Tuscany.

Chiesi's mission is to improve the quality of life of people worldwide and to operate in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Aiming to preserve both the environment and patient choice, the Company has made significant investments in the development of a new Carbon Minimal Inhalers platform, that will reduce the carbon footprint of its pressurized metered dose inhalers (PMDI) by up to 90%*.

The Carbon Minimal Inhaler is a clear example of Chiesi's Shared Value business approach – creating value for the company along with value for society and the environment. By doing so, Chiesi is committed to making a positive impact that will resonate with all stakeholders involved, prioritizing the interest of people living with respiratory conditions.

Giuseppe Accogli, CEO of Chiesi Group, commented "As a Sustainable Company, we need to be transparent about the impact we have. Striking the delicate balance between advancing respiratory health treatments and mitigating the environmental footprint of these treatments is a complex challenge. At Chiesi, we strongly believe that patients should not have to shoulder the burden of environmental responsibility when considering treatment options that affect their health. That is why we are advocating for a stronger recognition of how the climate crisis is a health crisis, while being at the forefront of developing carbon-minimal inhalers, recognising the importance of providing patients with a range of treatment options, while simultaneously alleviating the environmental impact".

Chiesi Group's participation in "The Climate and Us" series confirms its commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders eager to make a difference in addressing the climate emergency and promoting sustainable healthcare solutions simultaneously. By focusing on the interconnection between patients and Planet health, Chiesi continues to drive positive change in the healthcare industry.

The "Climate and Us" series is available on the hub-site www.theclimateandus.com and the "How redesigning inhalers could reduce their environmental impact" episode, sponsored by Chiesi, is available by clicking here.

About Chiesi GroupChiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and counts more than 6,500 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

About the Global Climate and Health AllianceThe Global Climate and Health Alliance was formed in Durban in 2011 to tackle climate change and to protect and promote public health. The Alliance is made up of health and development organisations from around the world united by a shared vision of an equitable, sustainable future. Our vision is a world in which the health impacts of climate change are kept to a minimum, and the health co-benefits of climate change mitigation are maximised.

The Alliance was launched following the inaugural Climate and Health summit, which took place in 2011 during the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

* The new inhalers, containing a more climate-friendly propellant gas, are still in active pharmaceutical development and initial availability on the market will vary by Country and product.

