Mercoledì 12 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:50
China 2023 Maritime Week Launched in North Cangzhou City

12 luglio 2023 | 19.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CANGZHOU, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Maritime Forum and opening ceremony of China Maritime Week 2023 was unveiled on July 11, in Cangzhou, a city in North China'sHebei Province. The 2023 Maritime Week, with "Sailing for the New Maritime Silk Road, Heading Towards the New Development Paradigm" as its theme, is hosted by the Cangzhou Municipal People's Government and China Energy Investment Group. 

"Cangzhou has accelerated the construction of 21 projects including container and LNG terminals, with a total investment of 55.8 billion yuan (about 7.75 billion US dollars), in a bid to make every effort to promote port upgrading and resource integration,"said Cangzhou mayor Xiang Hui.

This Forum has covered various themes including Ship Technology and Safety, Ship and Ocean Engineering, and Sustainable Development of Ocean and Shipping.

Cangzhou Exhibition Center will also hold the 2023 Maritime Science and Technology Expo to showcase the development achievements of China's navigation industry such as the scientific and technological innovation of upstream and downstream sectors in related fields.

Cangzhou will organize a series of activities with local characteristics, including "Sailing Open Day", "Exhibition of Historical Achievements of Huanghua Port", cultural and creative marine culture, non-legacy culture and other exhibitions and performances. 

"China Maritime Week 2023 plays a vital role in enhancing Cangzhou's popularity and expanding Cangzhou's friends circle. We hope that friends at home and abroad will walk along the Grand Canal during the Week and visit Huanghua Port to appreciate the vitality and charm of the city and the Bohai Sea, " said Liu Qiang, vice mayor of Cangzhou, while sending a warm invitation to friends at home and abroad at the press conference.

Cangzhou, a pivotal city in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei economic circle, has built 46 productive berths in Huanghua Port and opened 34 domestic and foreign trade routes, reaching 39 countries and regions worldwide. Last year, the throughput of Huanghua Port reached 315 million tons, and containers exceeded one million TEUs, among China's top ten coastal ports.

Cangzhou will take the opportunity of China Maritime Week 2023 to build a modern economic city with competitiveness and attraction and by writing a new chapter on Chinese modernization in Hebei.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-2023-maritime-week-launched-in-north-cangzhou-city-301875846.html

