Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Allerta meteo rossa Friuli e scuole chiuse: oggi allarme maltempo Nord e Centro

00:02 Israele sfonda difese Hamas, comincia assedio a Gaza City

23:31 Briatore derubato a Milano: "Città pericolosa, fa paura"

22:14 Meloni e scherzo russo: "Sostegno a Ucraina" e Mosca attacca premier

22:02 E' morto Luigi Berlinguer, ex ministro Istruzione aveva 91 anni

21:06 Onu: "Attacchi Israele su Jabalia sproporzionati, forse crimine di guerra"

20:43 Beatles, ecco il mini film che racconta la storia del brano inedito

20:27 Papa Francesco, dalla salute a Pelè: il Pontefice privato al Tg1

20:02 Papa Francesco al Tg1: "La guerra è una sconfitta, servono due Stati"

19:50 Di Bella: "Bravo Diaco, Bella Ma dedicato alla guerra esempio di servizio pubblico"

19:16 Meloni e scherzo russo: Calenda assolve premier, Conte attacca

19:00 Hamas, la confessione: "Sentivo i bambini, ho sparato e ho ucciso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China.org.cn: Georgian Ambassador to China Highlights Increasing Prominence of Georgia as a Crossroads Between Europe and Asia

02 novembre 2023 | 04.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The following is a report from China.org.cn:

"Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Georgia is well-positioned to provide numerous facilities for the European market, and our role as an exceptional gateway between Europe and Asia is becoming more significant," said Archil Kalandia, Georgian Ambassador to China, in an interview. The ambassador expressed his optimism for the further deepening of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Given its strategic geographic location, Georgia has historically been a pivotal intersection for Eurasian economic and trade exchanges and was a vital stop on the ancient Silk Road. "Georgia serves as a vital link for eight landlocked countries," Ambassador Kalandia commented on the country's geographical advantage. "From the very beginning of this initiative, Georgia was one of the first countries to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the government of China. We are ready to participate more actively in this global initiative and we are ready to utilize our potential as a transport, logistic and trade hub in the region."

Ambassador Kalandia pointed out that to transport cargo from the Chinese border to European markets via Georgia, it takes around 15 days as it is one of the shortest routes to transport goods from China to Europe and vice versa, so it saves costs and saves time.

In late July this year, during Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's visit to China, the two nations signed the Bilateral Cooperation Plan under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. This plan distinctly delineates the primary areas and content for joint development of the initiative between China and Georgia. Ambassador Kalandia stated, "This document will be like a guideline of cooperation under this global initiative in coming years. So, once again, this reflects how important it is for the government of Georgia to strengthen and intensify cooperation with our Chinese colleagues under this global initiative."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past decade, the initiative has become a significant platform for international cooperation. The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing on October 17-18.

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0mR9nWPnu4

Original Link:http://www.cnfocus.com/georgian-ambassador-to-china-we-are-ready-to-play-a-more/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinaorgcn-georgian-ambassador-to-china-highlights-increasing-prominence-of-georgia-as-a-crossroads-between-europe-and-asia-301975199.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN49660 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT ICT ICT Politica_E_PA as a Crossroads Between Europe georgian Ambassador report from Georgia
Vedi anche
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza