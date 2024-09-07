Cerca nel sito
 
CHiQ Renews Sponsorship of FIS World Cup Events, Welcomes Skiing Champion Andreas Wellinger as New Brand Ambassador

07 settembre 2024 | 09.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, coinciding with the opening of the IFA 2024, CHiQ held a ceremonial signing at its booth, reaffirming its partnership with the FIS World Cup Events and the German Ski Association (DSV). The move strengthens CHiQ's foothold in the skiing world and signifies a new phase in its sports marketing endeavors.

The event was attended by Liu Jiang, Chairman of Changhong Holding Group Co., Ltd., and Helen Zhang, Deputy General Manager of Changhong Co., Ltd., accompanied by several other key executives. The agreement was inked by James Wu, General Manager of Changhong International Brand Business Center, Heiko Krause, Vice President of the German Ski Association, and Olympic champion in Ski Jumping Andreas Wellinger.

The FIS Ski World Cup, an annual event hosted by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), stands as one of the premier global skiing competitions, igniting immense passion among youth worldwide. In November 2023, CHiQ announced its partnership with FIS World Cup Events, fostering a deep connection with fans worldwide and significantly raising the brand's international profile.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Andreas Wellinger, who has also won two gold medals at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup and garnered a total of eight silver medals in top skiing events, lauded CHiQ's innovative and intelligent product solutions, noting their synergy with his own values of excellence and relentless challenge. Wellinger expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, anticipating it would foster creative exchanges and meld the dynamic worlds of smart home appliances and professional skiing.

Heiko Krause praised CHiQ's rapid European growth, foreseeing fruitful collaborations. James Wu highlighted the renewal as crucial for CHiQ's global expansion, focusing on Europe. Through the partnership, CHiQ aims to leverage synergies, integrate resources, and boost its brand alongside skiing's global allure.

Currently, CHiQ operates in over 40 countries and regions, covering major economies. Its robust digital presence on over 30 mainstream e-commerce platforms, offers a comprehensive product matrix that includes TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and monitors.

CHiQ has also become an important sponsor of international sporting events spanning football, racing, skiing, rugby, tennis, and more, expanding its influence on the global sports stage. By employing a comprehensive sports marketing strategy, the brand intends to increase its international recognition and build a deep emotional connection with consumers worldwide.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiq-renews-sponsorship-of-fis-world-cup-events-welcomes-skiing-champion-andreas-wellinger-as-new-brand-ambassador-302241145.html

in Evidenza