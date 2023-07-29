Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 29 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:34
comunicato stampa

CIB FinTech and Huawei Jointly Win The Asian Banker's Award for Best Data Infrastructure Implementation in China

29 luglio 2023 | 10.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Future of Finance China 2023, the prestigious international finance magazine The Asian Banker unveiled the winners of its Financial Technology Awards this year. Industrial Digital Financial Services Co., Ltd. (CIB FinTech for short) and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei for short) jointly won Best Data Infrastructure Implementation in China in this category.

The financial industry is currently witnessing tremendous inflation regarding the sheer amount of data it produces, and its value is rising with it. Financial institutions now need to obtain and use data in real time, posing higher requirements on data application, governance, and security.

Based on Huawei Financial Data Intelligence Solution that includes software and hardware products like Kunpeng, Kylin, Huawei Cloud, and data lakehouse, CIB FinTech has built an enterprise-level and all-scenario integrated analysis platform. As a self-service, real-time, and intelligent data service technical foundation, the platform consists of data, scheduling, management, and service sub-platforms. It replaces the original data warehouse system and functions as the new core of the group's data services, improving data services from four aspects.

The new platform has laid a solid technical basis for the Industrial Bank to better deal with various businesses.

CIB FinTech and Huawei jointly reconstructed the enterprise-level data platform. Relying on a digital infrastructure that features self-service control, convergent capabilities, and intelligent O&M, the platform increases data asset value, optimizes data service experience, and transforms operational and profit models of banks, thereby enhancing both the customer experience and operational efficiency.

Huawei dives into the data domain and remains committed to exploring new scenarios, while at the same time collaborating with customers and partners to help financial institutions upgrade data and intelligence capabilities. Leveraging its fully-converged cloud-data-AI-computing Financial Data Intelligence Solution, Huawei accelerates the unleashing of data value and helps financial institutions innovate businesses.

For more information about Huawei Financial Data Intelligence Solution, please refer to https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/finance/data-intelligence

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cib-fintech-and-huawei-jointly-win-the-asian-bankers-award-for-best-data-infrastructure-implementation-in-china-301888723.html

