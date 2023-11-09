Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

CIFF Guangzhou 2024 Set to Return in March, Offering New Visions for Home Furnishing Design

09 novembre 2023 | 05.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of world's largest and most influential trade fairs dedicated to home furniture, home-decor and home-textiles, outdoor furniture, office furniture, commercial furniture, furniture machinery and raw materials – China International Furniture Fair (CIFF) Guangzhou 2024 – is set to take place in two phases on March 18-21 and March 28-31, 2024, in Guangzhou.

Once again bringing a unique mix of worldwide brands, designers, and retailers together, the 53rd edition of the fair will be an upgrade that spans 830,000 square meters and expects to host over 4000 exhibitors and welcome 380,000 visitors, displaying innovative works that inspire new trends and reshape the future of the industry.

The first phase of the fair, which runs from March 18-21, 2024, will prominently feature the Home Furniture sector. This exhibition is specifically curated to showcase the latest and most high-end designs in suite furniture, whole-house customization, upholstery furniture, soft furnishings, home decor, textiles, and outdoor living. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore boundary-pushing innovations, expand their business networks, and avail themselves of one-stop services for product procurement.

The CIFF Guangzhou has always prioritized design, as reflected in its overarching theme 'Design Trend, Global Trade and Full Supply Chain'. The CIFF Guangzhou 2024 will continue to emphasize the importance of design, with the CIFF Contemporary Design Fair served as a platform for visitors to explore the intersection of creativity and sustainability.

Amid a resurging passion for outdoor activities in the post-pandemic world, the Outdoor Furniture, Sunshade, and Leisure sector, which is Asia's largest exhibition space dedicated to the category, will be on full display on the first floor of Area B, Canton Fair Complex.

While the Dining & Living Space, a destination for global visitors seeking premium, top-tier design that leads the industry, is gearing up to stage an unprecedented showcase in Area C and Area E (PWTC Expo). Covering 150,000 square meters, the fair will bring trendsetting and high-quality products catered to the demands of international buyers.

The Homedecor & Hometextile sector, recognized as Asia's premier exhibition for interior decoration products and furnishing fabrics, will be moving to a new location. With an expansive 85,000 square meters of exhibition space, it will be housed in the eight newly constructed pavilions in Area D of Canton Fair Complex.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268994/CIFF.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-guangzhou-2024-set-to-return-in-march-offering-new-visions-for-home-furnishing-design-301982714.html

