ClariMed Inc. Expands European Presence with New Office in Leeds, UK

28 agosto 2024 | 21.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory services, today announced the opening of its new office in Leeds, UK. This strategic expansion strengthens ClariMed's European footprint and enhances its ability to serve global clients while capitalizing on the region's thriving healthcare innovation ecosystem.

The Leeds office will serve as a hub for ClariMed's expanding medical device user research capabilities, offering access to a diverse pool of study participants and enriching the company's human factors engineering insights. Its proximity to world-class healthcare institutions and professionals provides an invaluable resource for collaboration and innovation in user-centered design. The new site will also function as a research facility which will host usability and human factors studies to support design development, market research and human factors evaluations.

Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, said that this new office location is a significant milestone in ClariMed's overall global growth strategy. "This expansion not only broadens our geographical reach but also allows us to tap into the region's rich talent pool and innovative spirit," Kendle said. "Leeds' strategic location and thriving healthcare sector align perfectly with our mission to drive human-centered innovation in medical device development."

Julian Dixon, Associate Director of Human Factors and Site Lead of the Cambridge, UK office, said that the expansion highlights ClariMed's commitment to excellence and its unique company culture."The Leeds office will enable us to further diversify our participant base and recruit top talent from across Northern England," Dixon said. "This enhanced capability will translate directly into more comprehensive insights for our clients, ultimately leading to safer and more effective medical devices."

Jessica Köhne, Site Lead for the new Leeds office, commented on the strategic importance of the location: "Leeds is at the heart of the UK's health innovation. Our new office is strategically positioned to leverage the city's world-class universities, research institutions, and the Leeds Innovation District. This location will allow us to forge stronger partnerships with local healthcare providers and tech innovators, bringing fresh perspectives to our human factors research and further enhancing our ability to deliver impactful human-centered insights. We're excited to contribute to the region's growing reputation as a hub for medical device innovation while expanding ClariMed's capabilities to serve our global client base."

This strategic expansion aligns with ClariMed's vision to become the worldwide leader in human-centered regulatory and development services for medical products. By establishing a presence in Leeds, ClariMed reinforces its commitment to driving meaningful advancements in healthcare and shaping a future where innovative, user-friendly medical devices are accessible to all.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@clarimed.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491803/ClariMed_Leeds_Office.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491848/ClariMed___Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarimed-inc-expands-european-presence-with-new-office-in-leeds-uk-302233345.html

