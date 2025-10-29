COLOGNE SET TO HOST 2026 JRE-INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS WITH 400 INTERNATIONAL CHEFS

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The international restaurant association JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs has announced that its 2026 International Congress will take place in Cologne, Germany, on April 19–20, 2026. The event will welcome more than 500 participants, including over 400 chefs, sommeliers, and restaurateurs representing 20+ countries.

Under the inspiring theme, the two-day congress will explore the future of gastronomy through the lenses of innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.

"It's time to grow the future, together," said Daniel Canzian, President of JRE-International. "RE•GENERATION is about being bold, being real, and shaping the next chapter in food and culture."

RE•GENERATION – SEED THE FUTUREThe 2026 Congress embodies JRE's mission to seed the future: cultivating creativity, rethinking purpose, and regenerating with vision. JRE continues to evolve as a global community that fosters excellence, and cultural exchange in the culinary world.

COLOGNEHosted by JRE-Germany, the congress will be held in Cologne, a vibrant city along the Rhine River celebrated for its Gothic Cathedral, cultural heritage, and thriving gastronomy. Located in one of Germany's most dynamic culinary regions, Cologne provides an ideal setting for the Congress.

To get to know the nominees, visit: https://jre.eu/en/the-nominees-for-the-jre-international-awards-2026-revealed

