Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

COMEUP 2024 Concludes: A Global Startup Festival Breaking Boundaries of Innovation

20 dicembre 2024 | 04.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Startup Forum (KSF, Chairman Sangwoo Han) announced that COMEUP 2024, held on December 11 and 12 at COEX in Seoul, successfully concluded. The event welcomed startups, investors, global corporations, aspiring entrepreneurs, and the general public from 45 countries, establishing its international reputation.

Approximately 260 startups from 45 countries participated, with over half being international companies. National pavilions from the UAE, India, Japan, and Sweden showcased technologies, while 120 startups from 21 countries, including Germany, Austria, Sweden, and South Africa, engaged in pitching sessions, exhibitions, and networking events. Organizations like the International Trade Center (ITC) and the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) also participated.

COMEUP 2024 focused on global tech ecosystem trends such as deep tech, inbound innovation, and sustainable innovation (SIS). On December 11, Qamar Aftab from Wa'ed Ventures and Sunghyun Park from Rebellions discussed cross-border innovation. On December 12, SooJong Kim, CEO of INNOSPACE, spoke about opportunities in the space industry, drawing significant attention.

The public IR pitching event Startup Valley crowned Toonimotion, Foretell My Health, and POSCORE as Rookie League winners, securing their spots at Viva Technology 2025 in France. Other notable finalists included CUBIG, ZETIC.ai, and Tublet Korea, which are recognized for advancements in fields like AI and cybersecurity.

The Open Innovation Ground program facilitated collaborations between startups and companies like Microsoft, NVIDIA, Hyundai Motor, and Siemens. Customized matchmaking sessions featured expert talks on global expansion and funding, while the On the COMEUP platform enabled 1,900 successful business matches, nearly doubling last year's record.

The Inbound Innovation track spotlighted foreign startups, including AiMA Beyond AI, a Spanish company developing AI-powered digital human solutions, which gained attention for its innovations and market entry efforts in Korea.

Sangwoo Han, Chairman of the Korea Startup Forum, stated, "COMEUP 2024 has become a global festival where startups and investors worldwide collaborate, break innovation boundaries, and shape the future. We will continue supporting startups in taking on new challenges and achieving global success."

COMEUP 2024 highlights and replays are available on its official YouTube channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585755/comeup.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comeup-2024-concludes-a-global-startup-festival-breaking-boundaries-of-innovation-302336852.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN84428 en US ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro COEX in Seoul event welcomed startups Seul event
Vedi anche
Putin, giornalista sfida lo zar: "Lei è più debole" - Video
Putin: "Simpatia tra Russia e Italia". E ricorda Berlusconi - Video
News to go
Abuso di posizione dominante, c'è l'accordo Booking-Antitrust: cosa cambia
News to go
Nuova fase di maltempo sull'Italia: in arrivo pioggia e neve
News to go
Treviso, 55enne morto per sospetta febbre emorragica
News to go
Governo, Meloni: "Sempre più centrale in numerose dinamiche internazionali"
News to go
Camorra, colpo al clan degli 'scissionisti': 53 arresti
News to go
Manovra, aumento stipendi ministri: emendamento ritirato
News to go
Migranti, Mattarella: "Dramma trasformato in minaccia da alcuni Stati"
News to go
Imu, scade oggi il termine per pagare la seconda rata
News to go
Stellantis, Urso: "Spero in un nuovo inizio da tavolo 17 dicembre"
News to go
Siria, Osservatorio per i diritti umani: "Raid israeliani su Tartus, i più pesanti in 12 anni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza